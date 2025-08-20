Connect with us

A news conference on V-Day military parade preparations is held by the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Aug 20, 2025. [Photo/Xinhua]

CHINA DAILY

Beijing to showcase new-generation weaponry at Victory Day parade

The majority of the hardware on show will be new models, ranging from the main battle tank to the fighter jet.

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 20 — A number of Chinese military’s advanced weapons are set to be unveiled at the coming V-Day parade on September 3, representing the latest achievement in the armed forces’ modernization efforts, according to a senior officer.

Major General Wu Zeke, a senior official from the Central Military Commission’s Joint Staff Department and deputy director of the Office of the Parade Leading Group, told a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday morning that all of the hardware to be displayed have been domestically developed and built and have been in active service.

“It will be a comprehensive debut of our new-generation weaponry since the National Day parade in October 2019,” he told reporters at the conference hosted by the State Council Information Office about parade preparations.

The majority of the hardware on show will be new models, ranging from the main battle tank to the fighter jet.

Strategic deterrence prowess

Unmanned platforms, counter-drone equipment and cyberspace operations apparatus will also be highlighted, including new types of combat drones, directed-energy weapons and electronic jamming instruments, according to Wu.

The officer added that to display the People’s Liberation Army’s strategic deterrence prowess, a group of new hypersonic, missile-defense and intercontinental ballistic missiles will take part in the coming parade.

“Those hardware feature high levels of information and automation capabilities and represent our efforts to adapt to development trends of science, technology and modern warfare, and will show our strength that will win us a future war,” Wu stated.

China will stage a grand military parade on Sept 3 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. This will be the country’s 19th military parade since the People’s Republic was founded in 1949 and the second “Victory Day” parade.

