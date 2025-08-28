Beijing slams ‘distortionist’ Taiwan party over plan to undermine V-Day parade

BEIJING, China, Aug 28 — The Democratic Progressive Party’s denial of the Communist Party of China’s crucial role in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45), along with its bid to stop Taiwan compatriots from attending relevant commemorative events, reveals the DPP’s intentions to misrepresent history, incite cross-Strait confrontation and pursue its secessionist goal with every means possible, a Chinese mainland official said on Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular news conference while rebutting a series of erroneous claims made by the DPP.

She said that representatives from all walks of life, including Taiwan compatriots, will be invited to attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the war against Japanese aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, to be held in Beijing on Sept 3.

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of Taiwan’s restoration to China following Japanese occupation.

Zhu noted that all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, made enormous sacrifices to defeat Japanese militarists, and that the victory in the war and Taiwan’s return to China are worth remembering by compatriots on both sides of the Strait. “Compatriots from Taiwan should not and cannot be absent from these commemorations,” she stressed.

Taiwan’s mainland affairs body recently banned public officials from traveling to the mainland to attend the Sept 3 military parade and other commemorative events. It also advised Taiwan people against participation in relevant activities, warning that any act of cooperation with the mainland would be subject to legal penalties. The applications of public officials who had already applied to visit the mainland for such events have been rejected, it said.

Intimidation

Zhu, the mainland spokeswoman, said that DPP authorities are deliberately distorting the history of the war and using threats, intimidation and other measures to prevent Taiwan compatriots’ participation in relevant events.

She condemned the DPP’s moves as “disgraceful acts of betraying history and the nation” and an attempt to dishonor the sacrifices made by all Chinese people.

The history of Taiwan’s recovery irrefutably proves that Taiwan is an inseparable part of the Chinese territory, Zhu said, underscoring the joint efforts made by the CPC and the Chinese Kuomintang party in resisting Japanese invaders, which eventually led to Taiwan’s return to China after 50 years of Japanese occupation.

In a social media post on Aug 15, the day Japan’s unconditional surrender was announced in 1945, Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te avoided expressions such as “Japanese aggression” or “victory in the war against Japanese aggression”, and instead referred to it as the 80th anniversary of “the end of World War II”.

Lai’s remarks show that he has completely lost his national stance and intentionally ignored the historical facts, Zhu said.

“Taiwan’s recovery was the result of the united struggle of the entire nation, including Taiwan compatriots, and it is a significant part of the victory in WWII and the postwar international order,” she added.

‘Self-himiliation’

Zhu emphasized that any attempt to distort history will not succeed, any action challenging the postwar international order is self-humiliating, and any plot to divide the motherland is a delusion.

In Taipei, the KMT recently held an exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the war against Japanese aggression and the 80th anniversary of Taiwan’s restoration.

According to media reports, the exhibition evoked deep emotions among Taiwan people, and many of them criticized the DPP authorities for touting Japanese rule and downplaying the historical significance of Taiwan’s restoration.

Zhu said that across Taiwan, people are commemorating the victory in the war and Taiwan’s restoration to China through various events such as memorial gatherings, symposiums and exhibitions.

“We hope that compatriots on both sides of the Strait will remember history … firmly oppose ‘Taiwan independence’ separatism and external interference and jointly pursue a bright future of national reunification and rejuvenation,” she added.

