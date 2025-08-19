Bangladesh army chief vows to safeguard communal harmony at Janmashtami event

Aug 19 — Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman on Saturday pledged the military’s support for communal harmony as he joined Janmashtami celebrations in Dhaka, saying the country “belongs to everyone” regardless of faith or background.

“All citizens have equal rights,” he said. “You will live in this country without fear. We will always stand by your side.”

In a show of service-wide unity, Navy chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, and Major General Md Moin Khan, GOC of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division, attended the event alongside the army chief. “Together, we will always stand beside you… Celebrate your religious festivals with joy. We will share in your celebrations together,” Gen Waker-uz-Zaman added.

The remarks came as senior military leaders emphasised non-discrimination on the basis of religion, ethnicity, race or community, reiterating support for Bangladesh’s tradition of coexistence.

