‘Avoid Thika Road unless going to CHAN’ – Traffic Police Commandant advise motorists

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – Police in Nairobi are urging motorists to avoid Thika Road on August 7 unless they are heading to the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani, for the Harambee Stars vs Angola Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) match.

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Joseph Chirchir said roads near Kasarani will face full or partial closures to ease movement around the stadium.

He warned of heavy traffic and asked drivers to cooperate with police to allow smooth transit for players and officials.

The match will kick off at 7.00pm.

Other roads likely to be affected by the disruption include Aerodrome Road which will be fully closed from Madaraka Roundabout to Bunyala Roundabout.

Lang’ata Road will have one side closed between Madaraka Roundabout and Lusaka Roundabout.

The advisory comes a day after the government has assured football fans that action is being taken after chaos marred Kenya’s CHAN opener against DR Congo.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo, after meeting the CHAN Local Organizing Committee, said security will be tightened ahead of Thursday’s match against Angola at Kasarani.

“The lessons learned from the first match and assured the committee that security agencies will improve their approach for the upcoming game,” Omollo stated.

Security teams and organizers were blamed for ticket hoarding by politicians and confusion at stadium entrances.

Videos also showed diplomats and top officials clashing with security after being denied entry to the VIP area.