NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli says SHA should be granted full control of its IT system

According to Atwoli, SHA’s operations are “constrained” because its IT platform remains under the control of the DHA, MoH.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has demanded that the Social Health Authority (SHA) should be granted full control of its Information Technology (IT) system, warning that the agency’s independence is being compromised by external interference.

According to Atwoli, SHA’s operations are “constrained” because its IT platform remains under the control of the Digital Health Authority (DHA) and the Ministry of Health (MoH), despite the law establishing it as an autonomous institution.

“At present, SHA relies on an IT system controlled by DHA and MoH to process and pay hospitals, and this has created challenges because the authority has no mandate over authentication of claims or determining who should be paid,” Atwoli said, adding that the loopholes created have left the institution exposed.

He insisted that workers’ contributions must be safeguarded by giving SHA full control of its financial management.

“It is the position of Cotu (K) that workers’ hard-earned money should be managed directly by SHA as provided in law. Unless SHA is given full control of its IT platform, workers may lose faith in the institution, thus affecting compliance and service provision.”

Atwoli revealed that COTU is reviewing whether to continue serving on the SHA board or to withdraw altogether.

His remarks come against a backdrop of deepening turmoil within SHA.

The authority continues to be rocked by corruption allegations, with media reports of some health facilities linked to its senior officials receiving payments irregularly.

Earlier, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale disclosed that Sh10.5 billion in fraudulent claims have been flagged.

Investigations have led to the suspension of more than 40 health facilities and the closure of at least 31 hospitals accused of billing irregularities, including ghost patients and duplicate claims.

