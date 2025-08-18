Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

App to track public servants’ productivity to be launched in Oct

The new platform will track key metrics such as arrival and departure times, leave status, and real-time attendance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The government is in the final stages of developing a digital application designed to monitor the productivity of all public servants in Kenya.

According to Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, the app will be launched by the end of October.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new platform will track key metrics such as arrival and departure times, leave status, and real-time attendance. It seeks to enhance efficiency, accountability, and transparency across all government offices.

Speaking during a surprise early morning inspection of the Eastern Region headquarters in Embu Town, CS Ruku said the initiative is part of a wider reform agenda targeting discipline and improved service delivery in the public sector.

“We must raise our standards in order to serve the people better,” Ruku said. “Lateness and laxity will no longer be tolerated in government offices.”

The CS described the app as a “game changer” in tackling absenteeism and monitoring work output.

He noted that the private sector, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, relies heavily on efficient government services. Any delay, he said, has direct consequences on economic performance.

Drawing comparisons between the public and private sectors, CS Ruku recounted witnessing traffic congestion along Thika Road as early as 6 a.m.

“That tells you most people in the private sector are already on their way to work. They understand that success requires hard work. Public servants must match that energy if we are serious about national transformation,” he added.

During his unannounced visit, CS Ruku found significant disparities in punctuality. While the Huduma Centre and the Immigration Department in Embu impressed him with early reporting, other departments, such as Lands, fell short. At the Lands office, only one staff member and a cleaner were present by 8Am.

“We cannot condone such negligence. Public officers must take responsibility,” the CS asserted.

He further called on all civil servants to strictly adhere to the Human Resource Procedures and Manual of 2016, which outlines expected standards of professionalism, ethics, and performance.

He warned that the government will take a tougher stance on lax attitudes that compromise service delivery.

Some late-coming staff were caught off guard during the inspection and found themselves locked out of their offices. CS Ruku warned that similar disciplinary measures will continue until full compliance is achieved.

“We cannot demand respect from the citizens we serve if we are not disciplined ourselves,” he remarked.

The CS also urged residents who had applied for passports at the Eastern Regional Office in Embu to collect them, noting that a significant number remain unclaimed.

Similarly, he called on citizens to pick up their National ID cards, many of which remain uncollected at the Embu Huduma Centre.

Ruku concluded by reaffirming his commitment to continued oversight. “This is not a one-off inspection. I will conduct more surprise checks across the country. Kenyans deserve honest, timely, and efficient service from their government,” he said.

Visited 53 times, 53 visit(s) today
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Siaya Assembly clerk Olwero killed in case of mistaken identity

Olwero had responded to a burglary at his local bar in Alwala center after police took time to respond to his distress call.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt on High Alert as Heavy Rains Loom – CS Ruku

CS Ruku assured Kenyans that all relevant agencies have been fully mobilized to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu residents want second term governors to retire

78 percent of Kenyans believe that fresh leadership could bring faster progress and address lingering challenges.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale wants govt compensation extended to victims of past atrocities in Northeastern

Duale underscored the need for the process to be all-inclusive.

1 day ago

Kenya

Harambee Stars vs Zambia free watch Party at Two Rivers Mall

Capital FM teams up with Two Rivers Mall for a thrilling Harambee Stars vs Zambia watch party family-friendly fun, football, and free entry.

1 day ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria warns against ethnic attacks on Mt. Kenya

Moses Kuria has warned leaders against targeting the Mt Kenya community, saying ethnic attacks could spark serious political fallout.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs all Ministries, Agencies to prioritize online advertisements

President Ruto stated that increased advertising translates into higher content visibility and greater earnings for local creators.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Marketing and sustainability expert Mary-Ann Musangi appointed to lead Kenya’s Tourism rebrand

Monali Shah will deputize Musangi in the taskforce whose mandate will include repositioning the country as a world-class destination.

2 days ago