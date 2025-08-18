App to track public servants’ productivity to be launched in Oct

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The government is in the final stages of developing a digital application designed to monitor the productivity of all public servants in Kenya.

According to Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, the app will be launched by the end of October.

The new platform will track key metrics such as arrival and departure times, leave status, and real-time attendance. It seeks to enhance efficiency, accountability, and transparency across all government offices.

Speaking during a surprise early morning inspection of the Eastern Region headquarters in Embu Town, CS Ruku said the initiative is part of a wider reform agenda targeting discipline and improved service delivery in the public sector.

“We must raise our standards in order to serve the people better,” Ruku said. “Lateness and laxity will no longer be tolerated in government offices.”

The CS described the app as a “game changer” in tackling absenteeism and monitoring work output.

He noted that the private sector, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, relies heavily on efficient government services. Any delay, he said, has direct consequences on economic performance.

Drawing comparisons between the public and private sectors, CS Ruku recounted witnessing traffic congestion along Thika Road as early as 6 a.m.

“That tells you most people in the private sector are already on their way to work. They understand that success requires hard work. Public servants must match that energy if we are serious about national transformation,” he added.

During his unannounced visit, CS Ruku found significant disparities in punctuality. While the Huduma Centre and the Immigration Department in Embu impressed him with early reporting, other departments, such as Lands, fell short. At the Lands office, only one staff member and a cleaner were present by 8Am.

“We cannot condone such negligence. Public officers must take responsibility,” the CS asserted.

He further called on all civil servants to strictly adhere to the Human Resource Procedures and Manual of 2016, which outlines expected standards of professionalism, ethics, and performance.

He warned that the government will take a tougher stance on lax attitudes that compromise service delivery.

Some late-coming staff were caught off guard during the inspection and found themselves locked out of their offices. CS Ruku warned that similar disciplinary measures will continue until full compliance is achieved.

“We cannot demand respect from the citizens we serve if we are not disciplined ourselves,” he remarked.

The CS also urged residents who had applied for passports at the Eastern Regional Office in Embu to collect them, noting that a significant number remain unclaimed.

Similarly, he called on citizens to pick up their National ID cards, many of which remain uncollected at the Embu Huduma Centre.

Ruku concluded by reaffirming his commitment to continued oversight. “This is not a one-off inspection. I will conduct more surprise checks across the country. Kenyans deserve honest, timely, and efficient service from their government,” he said.

