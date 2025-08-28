Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi declares 2027 Presidential bid

Mwangi made the announcement during Katiba day at an event graced by leading activists including former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Human Rights activist Boniface Mwangi has announced his 2027 Presidential bid.

Speaking at Ufungamano House Nairobi, Mwangi said his campaign would focus on dismantling what he termed as a broken system that burdens Kenyans with debt and excessive taxation.

“I have selected this great day to announce my candidacy for the President of the Republic of Kenya in 2027,” he said.

“Our country is broken and in danger of becoming a failed state. The sad truth is, anything is hardly working for 99% of the population,” he added.

Mwangi, who has built his reputation through civic protests and advocacy against corruption and impunity, accused successive governments of mismanaging public resources while ordinary Kenyans struggle with high living costs has eyes set on the 2027 ballot.

“Taxes are choking us to death,” he stated, pointing to rising poverty levels.

His declaration adds to the list of aspirants expected to face off in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive 2027 race.

Mwangi further rallied Kenyans to stand together for change.

“My run for office is to reclaim our dignity, our voice, and respect for our country,” he said.

