Abandoned men turning to suicide as cases surge in Central Kenya

KERUGOYA, Kenya, Aug 24 — Abandonment by spouses, family disputes, and mounting social pressures have emerged as key drivers of rising suicide cases in central Kenya, where government data shows between three and eight people die by suicide each month.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Saturday described the trend as alarming, warning that the region is facing a silent crisis requiring urgent and coordinated intervention.

Speaking in Kerugoya during the 33rd Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots security forum, Murkomen revealed that most of the victims are men aged 50 and above, grappling with broken families, gender-based violence, inheritance wrangles, and the trauma of being abandoned by their spouses.

“There is a very unique phenomenon in this region in general, and in this county in particular, about suicides. A significant number of people are taking their own lives, with causes ranging from family disputes to withdrawal from drugs and alcohol abuse,” Murkomen said.

The CS noted that chiefs across Nyeri, Kirinyaga, and other central counties have persistently raised concerns over the social and psychological distress fueling the crisis.

He announced that the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC), which falls under his ministry, will conduct an in-depth study to establish the root causes of suicides in the region.

Murkomen underscored the need for stronger partnerships between national and county governments to address the underlying challenges, lamenting that mental health support remains severely underfunded despite its devastating toll.

He also warned that drug and alcohol abuse is worsening the problem.

Socio-economic pressures

In Kirinyaga County, he said, many young people have become addicted to Makabo—a cheap local brew made from molasses and other ingredients.

The CS further raised concern over cannabis smuggling into the region from counties including Kajiado, Kakamega, Machakos, Vihiga, and Nairobi, promising an intensified crackdown.

Central Kenya has consistently recorded some of the country’s highest suicide rates, with local administrators and health officials attributing the trend to socio-economic pressures, alcoholism, land inheritance disputes, and family disintegration.

Community leaders and mental health advocates have long urged greater investment in counseling services and public awareness campaigns to reduce stigma and provide support for vulnerable groups.

Globally, suicide remains a major health challenge. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that about 727,000 people die by suicide every year, while many more attempt to take their own lives.

Suicide was the third leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds worldwide in 2021.

“Suicide does not just occur in high-income countries but is a global phenomenon in all regions of the world,” WHO notes, adding that nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of suicides in 2021 occurred in low- and middle-income countries.

The organization stresses that suicide is a serious public health problem requiring a public health response, noting that it can be prevented through timely, evidence-based, and often low-cost interventions.