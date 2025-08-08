Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

8-year-old student in Kisumu dies after playground accident

The rotating structure struck her on the head, causing a severe injury.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 29 – Grief and shock gripped Arina Primary School in Kisumu on Thursday afternoon following the tragic death of an eight-year-old Grade Two pupil who sustained a fatal head injury in a playground accident.

According to a police report, the young girl was playing on a six-seater iron merry-go-round with classmates at approximately 3:45 p.m. when she lost her balance and fell.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The rotating structure struck her on the head, causing a severe injury.

Teachers Dorca Momanyi and Paul Okumu quickly responded and rushed the pupil to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for emergency care.

Despite efforts by medical staff to save her, she was pronounced dead at around 4:10 p.m. while undergoing treatment.

The school’s head teacher, Mrs. Millicent Obara, reported the incident to Kisumu Central Police.

The body was later transferred to the hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Kisumu Central OCPD Peter Mulai confirmed the incident and said the pupil’s parents were immediately informed.

“It’s a heartbreaking incident. No parent should have to endure the loss of a child in such circumstances,” said Mulai.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

158 health facilities in Nairobi closed by KMPDC over safety concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – 158 health facilities in Nairobi have been closed following an inspection by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council....

22 minutes ago

County News

Traffic paralyzed on Ngong Road as Matatu operators protest police harassment

The protest, which began at dawn, saw dozens of matatus parked on both sides of the road near the Ngong Road- Prestige Plaza junction,...

58 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former NCWSC ICT Assistant fined Sh14.6mn for fraudulent acquisition of public funds

The judgment was delivered by the Nairobi Anti-Corruption Principal Magistrate Charles Ondieki, who found Lawrence Masinde Barasa, guilty on three counts.

60 minutes ago

Africa

Tourist pouring beer down elephant’s trunk in Kenya sparks anger

He was filmed in a wildlife reservation drinking from a can of Tusker, a popular local beer, before giving the rest of it to...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ruto’s Sh60mn broken promise leaves Harambee Stars hanging

Harambee Stars fought hard to reach the CHAN quarterfinals, but the Sh60mn reward President Ruto promised remains missing.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Continuous Voter Registration exercise to resume from Sep 29: IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise from September...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 activists in court to Block Ruto’s riot victims’ compensation panel

The activists want the proclamation and Gazette Notice declared unconstitutional, null, and void.

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya defends hiring of U.S. lobbying firm as strategic investment

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – The government has dismissed reports suggesting irregularities in its decision to hire a U.S.-based lobbying firm, saying the deal...

19 hours ago