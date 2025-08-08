8-year-old student in Kisumu dies after playground accident

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 29 – Grief and shock gripped Arina Primary School in Kisumu on Thursday afternoon following the tragic death of an eight-year-old Grade Two pupil who sustained a fatal head injury in a playground accident.

According to a police report, the young girl was playing on a six-seater iron merry-go-round with classmates at approximately 3:45 p.m. when she lost her balance and fell.

The rotating structure struck her on the head, causing a severe injury.

Teachers Dorca Momanyi and Paul Okumu quickly responded and rushed the pupil to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for emergency care.

Despite efforts by medical staff to save her, she was pronounced dead at around 4:10 p.m. while undergoing treatment.

The school’s head teacher, Mrs. Millicent Obara, reported the incident to Kisumu Central Police.

The body was later transferred to the hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Kisumu Central OCPD Peter Mulai confirmed the incident and said the pupil’s parents were immediately informed.

“It’s a heartbreaking incident. No parent should have to endure the loss of a child in such circumstances,” said Mulai.