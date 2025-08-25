7,414 UHC staff to be absorbed on permanent and pensionable terms from Sep

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Health Ministry will absorb 7,414 health workers employed under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) into permanent and pensionable terms beginning September 2025.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, this follows a recently concluded joint headcount and verification exercise carried out by the State Department for Medical Services in collaboration with the Council of Governors (CoG).

“Out of the 7,629 staff verified, 215 did not present themselves. having been identified as either non-existent (ghost workers) or not qualified health professionals and their salaries have been stopped, and they have been removed from the payroll pending further investigations to prosecute, determine and recover the irregular payment,” Duale said.

He noted that UHC staff with pending disciplinary cases or those absent from duty will not be absorbed.

Their cases will be reviewed in consultation with the Public Service Commission (PSC) in line with PSC Regulations 2020, which provide for separation, removal from the payroll, or other disciplinary measures.

The CS emphasized that the absorption process is guided by the principles of fairness, accountability, and transparency, while safeguarding the rights of eligible officers.

Duale noted that the exercise reflects the Government’s broader agenda of reforming the health sector, ensuring efficient management of public resources, and fulfilling the pledge to deliver UHC to all Kenyans.