50 families in Kisumu West displaced after hailstorm destruction

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 26 – Close to 50 families in Osiri village, Kisumu West, were left homeless on Monday night after a powerful storm, accompanied by a hailstorm, struck the area.

The evening downpour caused widespread destruction in the lakeside village, causing residents to spend the night in the cold.

Kephas Kasera, a local resident, described the event as unprecedented.

“What happened in our village is historic. We’ve never experienced anything of this magnitude,” Kasera stated.

Several houses, particularly those with mud walls, were flattened, and rooftops were ripped off by strong winds.

Windows were shattered by large hailstones, sparking fear and panic among residents, especially children.

“My mother’s house was torn apart, and a neighbor’s house was completely destroyed,” Kasera added.

He described the extent of the destruction as massive, calling for urgent help from relevant authorities.

By Tuesday morning, no officials from the county or national government had visited the affected area.

The storm comes amid warnings from meteorologists predicting more rainfall across western Kenya.