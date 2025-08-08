40 hospitals suspended from SHA over fraud: CS Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Forty Hospitals have been suspended from the Social Health Authority (SHA) for engaging in illegal practices.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, some government and private health facilities fraudulently convert outpatient cases into inpatient with a number of cases in Nairobi and Homa Bay.

He also cited multiple billing practices and ghost patients with Mandera County as an example where four different facilities submitted claims for the same patient who was only admitted to one facility.

“We have suspended 40 health facilities found to be defrauding SHA. These suspensions take effect immediately. During the investigation period, these facilities will not receive any benefits from SHA, and we will surcharge them for the money lost,” he stated.

He further indicated that the rights of eight doctors and four clinical officers have also been withdrawn from SHA for participation in fraudulent acts.

“We have also identified several health professionals involved, including eight doctors in Nairobi, Bungoma, and Kilifi,” he stated.

Duale warned that any doctor or health official involved in defrauding SHA will be held personally responsible.

“We will hand over all the hospitals and the 12 health officials to the DCI for further investigations. Additionally, we have ordered the relevant regulatory bodies to cancel their licenses,” he said.