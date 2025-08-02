2 violent robbers linked to midnight murder of a man in Kisauni arrested

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 25 – Detectives in Kisauni have arrested two suspects linked to a violent robbery that claimed the life of a man in Majaoni, Kisauni Sub-County.

The suspects, identified as Chigamba Salim Dalu, 35, and Hassan Ndegwa Nyota, 27, are believed to be part of a five-man gang that has been terrorizing residents in the area.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the gang staged a midnight attack on a homestead, during which they shot the homeowner in the ribs before fleeing with a 75-inch television set, two mobile phones, and other valuables.

“Sadly, the man later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Coast General Hospital,” DCI said in a Sunday update.

A manhunt was immediately launched, with detectives relying on forensic intelligence to track the suspects. Chigamba was arrested in Kinango, where officers also recovered one of the stolen phones, while Hassan was later cornered in Mombasa town.

The DCI confirmed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the three other accomplices who remain at large. Both suspects are in custody and will be arraigned in court.