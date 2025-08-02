2 suspected kidnappers arrested in Nyeri, 2 victims rescued

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives following a tip-off from members of the public.

According to the investigative agency, two victims were also rescued during the operation following reports that “two young women were being held against their will in a house at Muguga area.”

The report further pointed out that detectives stormed the house and found the two victims visibly shaken, in tears, and nursing signs of physical assault.

It stated that their mobile phones had been seized by the suspects in a bid to cut them off from the outside world.

“A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of seven mobile phones, five Safaricom SIM plates, and three Airtel SIM plates. Outside the house, detectives impounded a motor vehicle, registration number KDT 998N, the gang’s getaway car,” the DCI report stated.

“Inside the vehicle, detectives found four kitchen knives, seven matchboxes, and other suspicious items.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two women were kidnapped in Nyeri on Tuesday and ferried to Thika using the impounded vehicle.

Further digging has unmasked Davis Mugambi as a wanted man in Nyeri for a string of kidnapping and theft cases, suggesting the suspects may be part of a wider criminal web.