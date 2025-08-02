Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

2 suspected kidnappers arrested in Nyeri, 2 victims rescued

Detectives stormed the house and found the two victims visibly shaken, in tears, and nursing signs of physical assault.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives following a tip-off from members of the public.

According to the investigative agency, two victims were also rescued during the operation following reports that “two young women were being held against their will in a house at Muguga area.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report further pointed out that detectives stormed the house and found the two victims visibly shaken, in tears, and nursing signs of physical assault.

It stated that their mobile phones had been seized by the suspects in a bid to cut them off from the outside world.

“A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of seven mobile phones, five Safaricom SIM plates, and three Airtel SIM plates. Outside the house, detectives impounded a motor vehicle, registration number KDT 998N, the gang’s getaway car,” the DCI report stated.

“Inside the vehicle, detectives found four kitchen knives, seven matchboxes, and other suspicious items.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two women were kidnapped in Nyeri on Tuesday and ferried to Thika using the impounded vehicle.

Further digging has unmasked Davis Mugambi as a wanted man in Nyeri for a string of kidnapping and theft cases, suggesting the suspects may be part of a wider criminal web.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman dies while being baptized in the Indian Ocean

According to police, a pastor had assembled a group of 24 people for the event on Wednesday when the incident happened in Pope area.

9 minutes ago

Headlines

€55 Million EU-Germany Deal Powers Kenya’s Green Energy Future

Central to the deal is the redevelopment of the Gogo Hydropower Plant in Migori County, with a €35 million sovereign loan from Germany via...

16 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Popular mugithi singer Samidoh resigns from NPS

In his resignation letter, Samidoh, cited personal reasons, one being the desire to fully focus on his music career.

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Vows to Dismantle Cartels in Creative Industry

Kindiki said the govt has prioritized streamlining the sector that has for long been under the siege of unscrupulous individuals.

56 minutes ago

County News

Murkomen warns politicians against incitement as protests flare in Nyandarua

He urged leaders to ensure any demonstrations comply with the law, stressing that organisers must liaise with police in advance to guarantee order.

58 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA nabs Sh17.5mn worth of counterfeit alcohol in Nyeri

The raid targeted Zidane Wines and Spirits, an outlet in Ruring’u linked to notorious counterfeiter Lazaro Mengo Ndung’u.

1 hour ago

Headlines

Kingi urges Ruto to file complaint on errant senators

Speaker noted, however, that the President's allegations lacked material particulars, including the specific individual senators against whom the allegations of bribery were made.

11 hours ago

Top stories

Murkomen leads multi-agency push to curb Nyandarua livestock theft

Officials say the crime has morphed from open rustling to night-time slaughter in homesteads, with stolen meat allegedly funneled to butcheries through complicit traders—an...

17 hours ago