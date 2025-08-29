158 health facilities in Nairobi closed by KMPDC over safety concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – 158 health facilities in Nairobi have been closed following an inspection by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

The council’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Kariuki stated that 25 others have been downgraded while 105 were maintained at their current level.

Kariuki stated that the facilities shut down or downgraded were unregistered, unlicensed or were operating below the required standards.

“Others lacked critical infrastructure such as pharmacies, maternity wings and laboratories. Others faced sanitation issues, inadequate waste disposal, posing a direct threat to patient health,” he stated.

The crackdown is being carried out in collaboration with county governments and other health regulators under the Inspections and Licensing Rules, 2022.

The law empowers KMPDC to conduct routine inspections, demand annual license renewals, and suspend or revoke licenses of noncompliant facilities.

“These rules are designed not just to enforce order but also to promote accountability, transparency, and continuous improvement in healthcare delivery,” Kariuki said.

The CEO stressed that only facilities registered and licensed by KMPDC are legally permitted to operate.

Any facility found running without valid documentation will face immediate closure, while owners and practitioners risk disciplinary and legal action.

To guide the public, KMPDC said it will publish the names of closed facilities and urged Kenyans to verify the registration status of hospitals and medical practitioners before seeking care.

“Patients are encouraged to confirm that doctors, dentists, and health institutions are duly registered. This is a right and a safeguard to quality care,” Kariuki said.