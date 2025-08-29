Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

‘100 here, 120 there…’: UN denies claims of mass staff relocation to Nairobi

UNON said UN agencies have requested additional office space in Nairobi, but the numbers involved are relatively modest.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) has dismissed claims that thousands of UN staff are being relocated to its African headquarters, clarifying that only limited and gradual staff movements are taking place.

Chris Kirkcaldy, Director of the Division of Administrative Services (DAS) at UNON, said reports of a mass migration were misleading.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We’ve seen some fairly wild stories out there about this mass migration to Nairobi. We don’t really recognize that as bearing any relationship to reality,” he told journalists on Thursday.

According to Kirkcaldy, several UN agencies have requested additional office space in Nairobi, but the numbers involved are relatively modest.

“We have seen a number of agencies asking for office space in Nairobi, but we’re not talking about thousands of people. We’re talking about in some cases 100 here, 120 there, 160, or even as few as 10 or 15,” he said.

UNICEF, UNFPA, UN Women

Agencies expected to move some of their staff include UNICEF, UNFPA, and UN Women.

Kirkcaldy explained that while Nairobi continues to attract agencies due to lower operational costs, efficient energy use, and favorable working conditions, the UN system is also grappling with a funding crisis that has forced some downsizing.

He highlighted Nairobi’s long-term advantages, including a favorable climate, lower overheads compared to cities like New York, and access to a pool of qualified local labor. Many relocations, he added, are offset by staff reductions in other locations, keeping overall numbers modest.

With the ongoing expansion of the UNON complex, Kirkcaldy said the office is well-positioned to host more staff in the future, though not on the scale suggested by recent reports.

“The current situation is such that we do not see large numbers. We certainly have the capacity through improved space utilization and outdoor facilities to accommodate more, but we do not foresee thousands of people moving,” he said.

Cost efficiency

Confirming the relocations, Zainab Hawa Bangura, Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of UNON, emphasized that the moves should not be mistaken for a shift of UN headquarters.

She said the relocations are driven partly by cost-efficiency measures and the need to bring UN operations closer to Africa-based clients.

“The reality is the relocation is not about uprooting offices in New York or Geneva and moving them here. No,” Bangura said, stressing that moving an agency’s headquarters requires a decision by the UN General Assembly.

She noted that many agencies recognize that a significant portion of their work serves Africa, making Nairobi a practical hub.

“If your clientele are based in Africa, it doesn’t make sense to keep flying back and forth to New York. It is costly and inefficient,” she said.

Bangura added that the Secretary-General’s efficiency agenda encourages agencies to consolidate operations to cut costs, and Nairobi’s 140-acre UNON compound—gifted by the Kenyan government in the 1970s and recently expanded—offers an ideal base.

Commenting on the number of agencies and staff set to relocate, Bangura said it was difficult to give precise figures since the process is ongoing.

“We will never be able to tell you exactly how many agencies are coming. Every day I get new requests—sometimes just 10 people, sometimes more. It depends on assessments and budgets,” she explained.

She added that Nairobi’s location in a favorable global time zone and its relatively affordable cost of living also make it an attractive option for global operations.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Affordability, strategic reach favours UN relocation plan to Nairobi

Zainab Hawa Bangura, Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of UNON, said the relocations align with the UN Secretary-General’s efficiency agenda, which seeks to cut costs, consolidate...

7 hours ago

Top stories

Fake UN job, procurement offers surge as scammers exploit impending Nairobi relocation

Zainab Bangura, the UN Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of UNON, said scammers are increasingly targeting unsuspecting Kenyans on social media, through messaging apps such as...

24 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s command of Haiti Security Mission uncertain amid US push for UN Force

US Deputy Chief of Mission Kimberly Penland praised Kenya for stepping in at a critical moment to prevent the collapse of the Haitian state,...

5 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto roots for UN Support Office to back Kenya-led Haiti security mission in a call with Rubio

The conversation comes amid heightened diplomatic efforts to sustain the multinational mission in Haiti.

August 20, 2025

Top stories

UNON Expansion Positions Nairobi as a Global UN Hub

Beyond offices, the UN is also set to enhance Nairobi’s capacity to host global summits through the USD 265.6 million Conference Facility Project. Construction...

August 18, 2025

Africa

Humanitarian situation in Eastern Africa rapidly worsening: UN report

The report paints a grim picture of the region, which now accounts for nearly 21 per cent of the world’s total humanitarian caseload —...

July 23, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Iran envoy slams UN Security Council inaction over Israeli ‘aggression’

The criticism follows a major Israeli assault on June 13 targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities and the killing of senior Iranian commanders and nuclear...

July 14, 2025

World

UN tight-lipped on outcome of talks with Congolese rebels

Bintou Keita, the UN secretary general's special representative, said the rebels spoke of wanting a peaceful solution to the crisis, which escalated in January...

June 14, 2025