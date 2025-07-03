Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Youths in blogger Albert Ojwang funeral procession storm police station, set it ablaze

Youths from the nearby Mawego National Polytechnic chanted slogans demanding justice for Ojwang, whose death in June sparked nationwide outrage, drawing condemnation from human rights groups and opposition figures

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 3 — Tensions flared in Homa Bay on Thursday afternoon after protesters participating in the funeral procession of slain blogger Albert Ojwang stormed Mawego Police Station and set it ablaze.

Ojwang, who was briefly detained at the station prior to his relocation to Nairobi’s Central Police Station where he subsequently died in custody, has become a symbol of mounting public anger over police brutality and extrajudicial actions.

Youths from the nearby Mawego National Polytechnic chanted slogans demanding justice for Ojwang, whose death in June sparked nationwide outrage, drawing condemnation from human rights groups and opposition figures

They accused officers at the station of complicity in his death.

Moments after storming the police station, its was in flames.

Authorities were yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

More to follow…

