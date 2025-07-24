WWE announces death of Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced the death of wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, one of the most recognizable figures in sports entertainment history.
In a statement issued Thursday, WWE said it was “saddened to learn of the passing of Hulk Hogan,” describing him as a transformative figure who helped propel the company into global prominence.
“One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s,” the statement read.
Born Terry Bollea, Hogan rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s, becoming the face of WWE during its golden era.
He captured multiple world championships, headlined several WrestleMania events, and created the “Hulkamania” phenomenon that inspired a generation of fans.
Beyond wrestling, Hogan made successful forays into film, television, and other entertainment ventures, cementing his place as a cultural icon.
WWE extended its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans, noting that further details about his passing would be shared in due course.