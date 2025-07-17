Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Women’s Group urges Kenyans to embrace peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms

WADR representatives, joined by international peace experts, warned that continued conflict threatens to erode hard-won gains in governance, entrepreneurship, innovation, and the rule of law.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – The Women in Alternative Dispute Resolution (WADR) is calling on Kenyans to embrace peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms to safeguard the country’s social and economic fabric.

‎Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi, WADR representatives, joined by international peace experts, warned that continued conflict threatens to erode hard-won gains in governance, entrepreneurship, innovation, and the rule of law.

‎ “But when we sit-down to reason and work at resolving the differences that arise, we all rise and stand to gain more than we lose,” WADR Eunice Lumallas stated.

She stated that Kenya stands at a crucial juncture where political, social and economic stability is essential not only for national stability but also for continued growth of local enterprises.

She also emphasized the need for Kenya to position itself as a beacon of peace and justice in East Africa and the larger continent.

‎The consideration of ADR methods as a viable option to resolve emerging disputes surfaces amid the recent Gen Z led nationwide demonstration.

‎They now urge the public to support community and institutional peace building as well as demand for accountability and dialogue from the leaders.

The call comes amid concerning findings from the Global Peace Index 2025, presented by Dr Dan Noel Odaba, Director of Eastern and Southern Africa for the Institute for Economics and Peace.

Kenya has dropped one position to rank 127th out of 163 countries, representing 99.7 per cent of the world’s population. The decline has been attributed to various factors including demonstrations and civil unrest.

