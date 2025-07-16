Woman placed on probation, psychiatric care for killing 6-month-old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – A Kisumu court has sentenced a mentally ill woman to three years’ probation with mandatory psychiatric treatment after she was found guilty of killing her six-month-old son.

Sarah Anyango pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

“The judge accepted the plea and imposed a non-custodial sentence in light of the accused’s mental condition,” the ODPP said Wednesday.

The court heard that on May 10, 2024, in Kanyaranga Village, Seme Sub-County, Kisumu County, Anyango—who appeared mentally disturbed—was seen assaulting her infant son while staying with a relative.

Despite intervention efforts by Muga and the accused person’s father, Anyango fled into a maize plantation and spent the night outside.

The following day, Muga found her still carrying the child, who appeared unresponsive.

Village Elder Joseph Owiti and Area Chief Caleb Oende were called to the scene where police officers confirmed the child’s death and took Anyango into custody.

A post-mortem conducted at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital by Ombok revealed the infant had suffered multiple severe injuries.

The infant had their the left eye removed, burn-like injuries on the right foot, complete skin removal from the left foot, facial swelling, and signs of strangulation, which was identified as the cause of death.

The prosecution, led by Mercy Muema, acknowledged the gravity of the crime but emphasized the accused’s need for medical and psychiatric care, highlighting the growing recognition of mental health conditions in criminal cases.

Muema added that Anyango had shown significant improvement while in custody.

As part of the sentence, Anyango will continue to receive treatment and be monitored to support her rehabilitation and reintegration into the community.