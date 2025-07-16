Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sarah Anyango pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

County News

Woman placed on probation, psychiatric care for killing 6-month-old son

The infant had their the left eye removed, burn-like injuries on the right foot, complete skin removal from the left foot, facial swelling, and signs of strangulation, which was identified as the cause of death.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – A Kisumu court has sentenced a mentally ill woman to three years’ probation with mandatory psychiatric treatment after she was found guilty of killing her six-month-old son.

Sarah Anyango pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The judge accepted the plea and imposed a non-custodial sentence in light of the accused’s mental condition,” the ODPP said Wednesday.

The court heard that on May 10, 2024, in Kanyaranga Village, Seme Sub-County, Kisumu County, Anyango—who appeared mentally disturbed—was seen assaulting her infant son while staying with a relative.

Despite intervention efforts by Muga and the accused person’s father, Anyango fled into a maize plantation and spent the night outside.

The following day, Muga found her still carrying the child, who appeared unresponsive.

Village Elder Joseph Owiti and Area Chief Caleb Oende were called to the scene where police officers confirmed the child’s death and took Anyango into custody.

A post-mortem conducted at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital by Ombok revealed the infant had suffered multiple severe injuries.

The infant had their the left eye removed, burn-like injuries on the right foot, complete skin removal from the left foot, facial swelling, and signs of strangulation, which was identified as the cause of death.

The prosecution, led by Mercy Muema, acknowledged the gravity of the crime but emphasized the accused’s need for medical and psychiatric care, highlighting the growing recognition of mental health conditions in criminal cases.

Muema added that Anyango had shown significant improvement while in custody.

As part of the sentence, Anyango will continue to receive treatment and be monitored to support her rehabilitation and reintegration into the community.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

BCLB Proposes Sh50m Entry Barrier in Crackdown on Betting Firms

The regulator is also proposing Sh200 million in capital for online betting platforms and national lottery operators

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 100,000 University Students Locked Out of Funding as HELB Faces Deepening Crisis

The total loan demand stood at Sh48.18 billion against an approved budget of Sh34.65 billion.

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM leaders meet Russia’s ruling party in push for global political ties

ODM leaders, led by Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi, met Russia’s ruling United Russia Party in Moscow to strengthen political ties.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maasai Mara included in the World Book of Records, UK

CS Miano described the recognition as a historic milestone for Kenya’s tourism and conservation sector.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reform group demands end to use of live ammunition in neighbourhoods

The group condemned the government’s heavy-handed response to the July 7 Saba Saba demonstrations, accusing security forces of widespread human rights violations, unlawful killings,...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Tears, anger as 12-Year-old Bridget Njoki laid to rest after police shooting

Twelve-year-old Bridget Njoki, killed by a stray police bullet during the Saba Saba protests, was laid to rest as mourners demanded justice.

4 hours ago

EDUCATION

Govt loses Sh3.7bn to ghost students, audit finds

Some 354 secondary schools received capitation funds exceeding their actual enrollment figures, resulting in an overpayment of Sh3.59 billion.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New KAF Commander flags joint command course for senior KDF officers

The course was inaugurated at the Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC) in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday during a ceremony presided over by the...

5 hours ago