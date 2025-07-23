Woman forcefully admitted at Chiromo strangled to death: Autopsy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Susan Njoki, the founder of the child-focused Toto Touch organization, died from manual strangulation, a postmortem examination has revealed.

Njoki was pronounced dead at the Chiromo Hospital Group’s Braeside branch in Nairobi, just a day after being admitted to the facility against her will.

The findings shared on Tuesday came against the backdrop of a viral social media post in which Njoki protested her admission.

A detailed autopsy conducted by six pathologists—including representatives from the government, her family, and the hospital—confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to neck compression.

“We have done this postmortem very exhaustively, and all the various parties were represented. We did the postmortem as six pathologists, and we are all in consensus with the findings; there are no differing ideas,” Dr John Ndung’u, a government pathologist, said after the procedure at Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home on Tuesday.

“The postmortem findings were that there are features of compression to the neck, and those features are in keeping with manual strangulation,” he added.

Husband’s detained

Dr Ndung’u further revealed that evidence showed Njoki died less than four hours after consuming her last meal.

“We have found food in her stomach, so after the last meal she took, it didn’t take more than four hours,” he said, clarifying that Njoki died “in the hospital, not on the way.”

Njoki’s death has sparked outrage and renewed calls for justice, especially after allegations she made shortly before her death.

In social media posts, Njoki claimed her husband, Alloise Ngure, sent four doctors to forcibly inject her and take her to a mental health facility against her will.

The late Njoki had a history of mental health treatment, and her family insists she was forcibly admitted to Chiromo’s Braeside branch without consent.

Her brother, Ephantus Kamengere, told reporters the family is contemplating further investigations, including a toxicology analysis.

Detectives handling the case were present at the autopsy.

Njoki’s husband has since been arrested and released on cash bail after recording a statement with authorities.

Also questioned are Njoki’s physician and several nurses at Chiromo Hospital Group.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding her admission and eventual death are ongoing.