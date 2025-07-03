Connect with us

DCI Director Amin Mohamed

Kenya

Will DCI boss produce missing blogger Kinyagia, 12 days later?

DCI boss Mohamed Amin expected in court to answer over missing blogger Kinyagia, now gone 12 days.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 3 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin was on Thursday expected to appear in court to respond to a directive requiring him to produce missing blogger and activist Ndiangui Kinyagia, dead or alive.

The order was issued by Justice Chacha Mwita on July 1, 2025 who demanded Amin’s physical appearance after the DCI boss denied police were holding Kinyagia.

The activist has now been missing for 12 days, with his disappearance coming shortly after he posted the itinerary for the June 25, 2025 protest anniversary on his social media platforms.

Amin had publicly stated that Kinyagia was a person of interest over his online posts and that officers who visited his home found him absent, claiming they had no knowledge of his whereabouts.

However, Justice Mwita dismissed this explanation as “pure drama,” insisting that “no one can simply vanish into thin air without the police knowing.”

All eyes are now on the Milimani Law Courts, where Amin is expected to walk a legal tightrope. Will he shed light on Kinyagia’s whereabouts?

