Why Nairobi Is on Edge This Saba Saba — Road Closures, Businesses Shut

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Nairobi came to a near standstill on Monday as heightened security, road closures and empty streets marked the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba protests.

Despite the government’s insistence that July 7 would be a normal working day, police mounted heavy security blockades on key roads into the Central Business District, severely limiting access for both private and public transport.

All roads leading to State House were blocked with razor wire, with tight security enforced by armed anti-riot police deployed from as early as 2am.

Among the roads sealed off were:

Ngong Road at City Mortuary

Valley Road near Department of Defence (DOD)

State House Road at Integrity Centre and Arboretum

Uhuru Highway at Haile Selassie Roundabout

Mombasa Road near General Motors

Thika Road at Roysambu and GSU Headquarters

Waiyaki Way at Kangemi Flyover

Outer Ring Road entrance to Buruburu

Security officers only allowed access to emergency vehicles and government officials. Most other vehicles were turned back.

“I work in a restaurant in town and I must report today, but there are no matatus. I have walked all the way from Imara Daima,” said Faith, a commuter seen in a group of pedestrians walking to the CBD.

Public transport was limited, with only a few operators attempting to access routes into the city, causing widespread commuter disruption.

Fearing possible chaos, major businesses and retail outlets in Nairobi’s CBD remained shut, with some shielding entrances with metal grills. A sense of anxiety hung in the air as shoppers and workers chose to stay away.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, a central figure in Kenya’s democratic struggles, reiterated his support for the Saba Saba movement, calling it a day to reflect on the country’s unfulfilled promises. Speaking on Sunday, Raila said he would personally attend the gathering at Kamukunji Grounds, where the original 1990 protests began. “Saba Saba was about bringing people together for change. Today, that change remains incomplete. Police brutality, economic hardship, and erosion of democratic space continue to plague us,” he said, adding that he would be honouring those who lost their lives in past struggles for justice.

Many learning institutions across cities and towns advised students to stay home, suspending classes until Tuesday over concerns of unrest. At the same time, Kenya Railways suspended its Madaraka Express train service from Mombasa to Nairobi, citing technical challenges.

The heightened tension comes amid opposition leader Raila Odinga’s call for Kenyans to gather at Kamukunji Grounds to commemorate the day and reflect on unfinished business from the 1990 protests that birthed multiparty democracy in Kenya.

“Saba Saba was meant to bring people together for a common cause: change. Yet, human rights violations, police brutality, and economic hardship remain,” Odinga said on Sunday, pledging to attend the Kamukunji event in person.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, speaking in Meru, urged for peace during the commemorations but raised concerns over recent violent protests that led to the destruction of police stations and courts. He warned that those using violence in the name of political expression are destroying the country.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku also issued a warning to civil servants, reminding them that July 7 is not a public holiday, and anyone absent from work risks disciplinary action. He said he would personally conduct spot checks in government offices.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula, meanwhile, called for national unity, urging Kenyans to rise above tribal politics and focus on equitable development. “Our strength lies in our unity,” he said during a public event in Kwale County.

The 2025 Saba Saba anniversary is unfolding against a backdrop of public discontent with President William Ruto’s administration, rising cost of living, and widespread anger over the brutal police response to recent youth-led demonstrations. More than 20 people have died in protests over the past three weeks, many of them young.

Today, all eyes are on Kamukunji, but the silence on Nairobi’s streets speaks volumes — a nation on edge, remembering its history, and reckoning with its future.