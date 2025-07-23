Connect with us

Wetangula vows Budgetary and Legislative Support to IEBC, NCIC

Speaking in his Parliament Buildings office during meeting with the NCIC delegation led by the Chairperson Rev. Samuel Kobia, Wetang’ula underscored the critical role played by NCIC to maintain National Unity and Harmony.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula has reassured independent institutions such as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission that Parliament fasttrack plegislative and budgetary support.

Speaking in his Parliament Buildings office during meeting with the NCIC delegation led by the Chairperson Rev. Samuel Kobia, Wetang'ula underscored the critical role played by NCIC to maintain National Unity and Harmony.

“As Parliament, we will support NCIC and any other independent institutions in every way possible in terms of budget allocation, in terms of strengthening the law if there is any need for such a thing to be done to enable you to discharge your responsibilities and play your part in keeping Kenya together, keeping Kenya peaceful, and keeping Kenya at peace with its people and itself.” he said.

The Speaker added that Parliament Will Stand with NCIC to uphold peace and national unity, citing that Kenya needs a peaceful environment for progressive development.

I urge all Kenyans of goodwill to support the newly inaugurated IEBC to discharge its constitutional obligations, especially in preparation for the 2027 General Election. The Commission deserves our collective support not premature scrutiny or suspicion as it embarks on its critical national duty,” Wetang’ula noted.

Rev Kobia pleaded with the Speaker to fast track the NCIC (Amendment) Bill 2014 seeking to enhance the NCIC Act, 2008.

He pledged NCIC will remain nonpartisan in dealing with issues currently facing the country.

