Wetangula urges leaders to respect the independence of IEBC

He pointed out that the IEBC is constitutionally mandated to operate without influence, and not even the President can direct its actions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has emphasized the need for politicians to respect the independence of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Kanduyi, Bungoma, Wetangula urged them to refrain from making statements interfering with the operations of the electoral body.

“I urged political leaders to refrain from making statements that could interfere with the operations of the newly reconstituted Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),” he stated.

“I emphasized the need to respect the Commission’s independence and called on leaders to keep politics away from its work.”

He pointed out that the IEBC is constitutionally mandated to operate without influence, and not even the President can direct its actions.

On Saturday, IEBC Chair Edung Ethekon urged politicians to avoid remarks that erode public trust.

He stated that the commission will ensure transparent electoral processes.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also urged leaders to let the body work independently, free from interference or mudslinging, saying it serves all Kenyans.

