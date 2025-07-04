Wetangula condemns leaders using divisive politics for own interests

TAITA TAVETA, Kenya, Jul 4 – Speaker Moses Wetangula has condemned leaders using divisive politics for their own interests.

“Kenya must move forward for Progressive development in a democratic country”, urged Speaker Wetang’ula.

Speaking in Taveta during a women empowerment forum, that also took place in Mwatate Constituency today, Wetangula said that politics rooted in pride, insults, selfishness, and ethnic discrimination were dangerous to the country’s future.

The Speaker emphasized that all tribes are equal, saying that there are no small or large tribes in the country.

‘Every Kenyan, wherever they live, has a right to be respected and included,” he said.

The Speaker noted that youths are being used to cause violence due to idleness, an act he termed unfortunate and unfair use of the young people whom he said deserved to be impacted with high levels of discipline.

The Speaker painfully criticized politicians who exploit youth unemployment to incite chaos and condemned those who take advantage of joblessness to cause mayhem.

“This country belongs to the youth. They must guard it and shape it, not let others destroy it,” he said.

Dr. Wetangula also warned individuals campaigning through insults and public stunts, saying they have no agenda for Kenyans.

“Tell Kenyans what you will do, not just walk around hurling insults. Leadership should be pursued peacefully and respectfully. The ultimate decision-maker is the voter,” he said.

Wetangula commended President William Ruto’s development efforts, noting that fertilizer prices now reduced from the initial Kshs. 7,000 to the current Kshs. 2,500 with various accomplished infrastructure development including the Taveta–Illasit road construction he said is underway, the Social Health Authority (SHA) is now a reality and saving many lives.

He added that even projects managed at the county level would receive support from the national government and committed that the National Assembly will work with the executive to ensure that government projects are implemented.

He hailed the Women Economic empowerment Initiative saying that it will lead to job opportunities, wealth creation & stability of our great nation, Kenya. Kenyans deserve equal treatment, women are the cornerstone of society and deserve to be supported.

Wetangula appreciated the role played by members of parliament in rendering service to their constituents applauding both Hon. John Bwire and Hon. Peter Mbogho for their dedication and hard work in uplifting their constituencies through development.

“Women are the cornerstone of our society. If you empower women, you empower a society”, noted Hon. Wetangula.

This initiative aims to uplift women involved in Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and to support aspiring entrepreneurs in launching, growing, and sustaining their businesses.

The Speaker said that Taveta, like many parts of the country, holds tremendous potential and that equipping women with the resources, training, and opportunities they need lays a strong foundation for stronger families, thriving communities, and a more resilient economy.