Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We will not watch you destroy property,’ Kisii police commander tells protesters

Kisii county police commander Ronald Kirui said they will not watch protesters destroy other people’s properties.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 7 – A Heavy presence of police officers was witnessed in Kisii town’s roundabout as tens of youths gather in this spot a head of the Saba saba protests.

While addressing the youth who were seen wearing Boda boda reflector jackets Kisii county police commander Ronald Kirui said they will not watch protesters destroy other people’s properties.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kirui said during the last businesses were destroyed as owners counted losses adding they will be more vigilant in ensuring no property is destroyed.

“Women who came to do business lost their vulnerable, a supermarket was robbed last time, we are not going to watch you destroying businesses, today we are all over,” he stated.

He asked the residents to work with the police in restoring order and ensure no property is destroyed, adding they would like to see people continuing with their daily businesses.

A large number of businesses in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas remained closed amid fears of looting and violence associated with the planned Saba Saba protests.

A spot check by Capital FM News found that several supermarkets, retail stores, and small traders had shut their premises, citing security concerns.

The closures extended beyond the capital, with reports of business shutdowns in Nyeri, Limuru, and Nakuru as residents stayed away from town centres in anticipation of possible disruptions.

A heavy police presence was witnessed across Mombasa with many businesses in the Central Business District (CBD) remaining shut, with visibly heightened security around key areas.

Anti-riot police officers were seen at the Central Police Station before being deployed to various parts of the town, especially locations identified as potential hotspots.

Businesses in the lakeside city of Kisumu however opened up as normal as the country marks 35th anniversary of Saba Saba Day.

Save for public and private schools, which have turned away students, the transport sector is up and running.

The protests coincide with the first anniversary of the June 25, 2025, demonstrations, during which hundreds of businesses were looted and several properties destroyed.

Security has been intensified across major towns, including Nairobi, with visible deployment of police and other security agencies.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Tension High as Bonfires, Roadblocks Mark Saba Saba Anniversary Across Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 – Parts of Central Kenya were engulfed in smoke and tension on Monday morning as groups of protesters lit bonfires...

15 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businesses shut in Nairobi, Nyeri, Limuru amid fears of unrest

A spot check by Capital FM News found that several supermarkets, retail stores, and small traders had shut their premises, citing security concerns.

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS warns public against unlawful conduct during Saba Saba protests

NPS advised the public not to provoke police officers on duty and emphasised that confrontational behavior toward law enforcement will not be tolerated.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Passaris pauses Public Order Act amendments as she bids for sponsors

Passaris said the pause was in response to calls from the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) and other civil society groups seeking...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu remains peaceful as the country marks Saba Saba Day

Save for public and private schools, which have turned away students, the transport sector is up and running.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy police presence in Mombasa ahead of Saba Saba protests

The key road leading to State House, Mombasa has been barricaded.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Saba Saba Paralyses Eastlands as Police Mount Citywide Lockdown

Police set up roadblocks at several entry points into the Central Business District — including City Stadium, Landhies Road, Bahati Roundabout, and the Kariobangi...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Madaraka Express Resumes After Sudden Suspension Amid Saba Saba Security

Social media was awash with videos of youthful passengers singing anti-government chants such as “Ruto Wantam” while en route to the coast. The footage,...

2 hours ago