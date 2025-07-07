‘We will not watch you destroy property,’ Kisii police commander tells protesters

KISII, Kenya, Jul 7 – A Heavy presence of police officers was witnessed in Kisii town’s roundabout as tens of youths gather in this spot a head of the Saba saba protests.

While addressing the youth who were seen wearing Boda boda reflector jackets Kisii county police commander Ronald Kirui said they will not watch protesters destroy other people’s properties.

Kirui said during the last businesses were destroyed as owners counted losses adding they will be more vigilant in ensuring no property is destroyed.

“Women who came to do business lost their vulnerable, a supermarket was robbed last time, we are not going to watch you destroying businesses, today we are all over,” he stated.

He asked the residents to work with the police in restoring order and ensure no property is destroyed, adding they would like to see people continuing with their daily businesses.

A large number of businesses in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas remained closed amid fears of looting and violence associated with the planned Saba Saba protests.

A spot check by Capital FM News found that several supermarkets, retail stores, and small traders had shut their premises, citing security concerns.

The closures extended beyond the capital, with reports of business shutdowns in Nyeri, Limuru, and Nakuru as residents stayed away from town centres in anticipation of possible disruptions.

A heavy police presence was witnessed across Mombasa with many businesses in the Central Business District (CBD) remaining shut, with visibly heightened security around key areas.

Anti-riot police officers were seen at the Central Police Station before being deployed to various parts of the town, especially locations identified as potential hotspots.

Businesses in the lakeside city of Kisumu however opened up as normal as the country marks 35th anniversary of Saba Saba Day.

Save for public and private schools, which have turned away students, the transport sector is up and running.

The protests coincide with the first anniversary of the June 25, 2025, demonstrations, during which hundreds of businesses were looted and several properties destroyed.

Security has been intensified across major towns, including Nairobi, with visible deployment of police and other security agencies.