Ruto highlighted progress in his administration’s efforts to equip young people with digital skills and opportunities/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We don’t want youths engaged in anarchy’: Ruto rallies youths to take up digital jobs

President Ruto said expanding digital infrastructure is essential to keeping young people productively engaged and away from destructive activities such as riots and vandalism.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 — President William Ruto has reiterated his government’s commitment to creating job opportunities in the digital sector for the youth, saying the initiative is key to reducing unemployment and curbing social unrest.

Speaking during the commissioning of an ICT lab at Simotwo High School in Elgeyo Marakwet on Saturday, the President said expanding digital infrastructure is essential to keeping young people productively engaged and away from destructive activities such as riots and vandalism.

“We are creating jobs through the digital platform, the housing program, and labour mobility because we know the value of our young people. We don’t want them on the streets engaging in anarchy and chaos,” he said.

“What we are doing as a government is to continuously make these opportunities available. We are laying fibre optic cables across Kenya to ensure everyone is connected to the internet.”

Jitume labs

Ruto highlighted progress in his administration’s efforts to equip young people with digital skills and opportunities.

According to the President, the country now has close to 300 fully operational Jitume Labs spread across various counties.

These labs are part of a broader initiative aimed at empowering youth through access to digital training, tools, and resources.

He disclosed that 180,000 young people have already benefited from the program, gaining critical knowledge and skills for the digital economy.

The Head of State emphasized that the initiative is designed not only to equip youth with relevant 21st-century skills but also to create pathways for employment, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the tech space.

Ruto identified the Jitume Labs as a key pillar of his administration’s plan to tackle youth unemployment and ensure that Kenya remains competitive in an increasingly digital global market.

He also announced that the government plans to establish an ICT hub in every ward across the country. These hubs will serve as centres for innovation, training, and digital entrepreneurship, enabling local youth to tap into both global and local markets.

The initiative is part of the broader Digital Superhighway agenda aimed at transforming Kenya into a tech-driven economy.

