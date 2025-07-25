(WATCH) Villagers flee as fresh clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces erupt along border

Clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces have escalated along their shared border, particularly near the disputed Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple.
The violence, which includes gunfire, artillery, and even Thai airstrikes, erupted after a landmine injured several Thai soldiers earlier in the week.
Both nations have accused each other of initiating the conflict, and civilian casualties are rising, with at least a dozen people reported dead and over 40,000 villagers evacuated from affected areas.
Locals in the Banteay Ampil district of Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province are fleeing their homes en masse amid fresh clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces along the border.
Footage from the area shows families hurriedly packing their belongings and escaping on farm tractors, while makeshift defensive shelters have been erected in several locations.
The dispute rekindles long-standing tensions over contested temple sites and unresolved border divisions. Cambodia has called for a UN Security Council session, while Thailand has closed all land crossings and signalled it will retaliate further if hostilities persist. The situation remains volatile, with no immediate signs of diplomatic resolution.
