Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) Villagers flee as fresh clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces erupt along border

Published

Clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces have escalated along their shared border, particularly near the disputed Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple.

The violence, which includes gunfire, artillery, and even Thai airstrikes, erupted after a landmine injured several Thai soldiers earlier in the week.

Both nations have accused each other of initiating the conflict, and civilian casualties are rising, with at least a dozen people reported dead and over 40,000 villagers evacuated from affected areas.

Locals in the Banteay Ampil district of Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province are fleeing their homes en masse amid fresh clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces along the border.

Footage from the area shows families hurriedly packing their belongings and escaping on farm tractors, while makeshift defensive shelters have been erected in several locations.

The dispute rekindles long-standing tensions over contested temple sites and unresolved border divisions. Cambodia has called for a UN Security Council session, while Thailand has closed all land crossings and signalled it will retaliate further if hostilities persist. The situation remains volatile, with no immediate signs of diplomatic resolution.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Thailand warns clashes with Cambodia could ‘move towards war’

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs the Association of South East Asian Nations or Asean,

1 hour ago

World

Twelve killed in Thailand-Cambodia military clashes on disputed border

The fighting marks an escalation of a dispute between the two South East Asian neighbours that dates back more than a century.

21 hours ago

World

Thai prime minister suspended over leaked phone call

The clip, in which Paetongtarn called him "uncle" and criticised a Thai military commander, sparked public anger and a petition for her dismissal, which...

July 1, 2025

World

Thailand bans tourists from going to Cambodia as border dispute persists

The military said in a statement that the new restrictions "matched the current security situation".

June 24, 2025

Headlines

Myanmar observes minute of silence to mourn earthquake dead

The country's military leaders asked earlier this week that the country come to a standstill at 12:51 local time (or 09:21 Kenya GMT) -...

April 1, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kenyans in earthquake-hit Myanmar and Thailand directed to register in Bangkok Embassy for assistance

The PS has further called on Kenyans in the two countries to avoid unnecessary travel to heavily impacted areas for their safety.

April 1, 2025

Top stories

64 Kenyans Among 7,000 Stranded at Thai-Myanmar Border After Rescue from Scammers

They remain in makeshift military camps in Myanmar's Karen State, awaiting clearance to cross into Thailand for repatriation. The Kenyan government said it has...

March 3, 2025

World

We have been waiting 18 years’: Joy as Thailand legalises same-sex marriage

Some 180 same-sex couples are registering their unions at one of Bangkok's grandest shopping malls, in an event city officials helped organise to celebrate...

January 23, 2025