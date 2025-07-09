Connect with us

(WATCH) Nobody wants to overthrow you (Ruto), we want to humiliate you at the ballot in 2027 – Rigathi

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Wantam’ movement not seeking to seize power unconstitutionally: Gachagua

Gachagua indicated that the United Opposition will instead focus on the 2027 elections to unseat President Ruto.

11 minutes ago

Kenya

Senate quorum hitch halts debate on national referral hospitals motion

Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi issued the directive after the House failed to attain the minimum quorum of 15 Senators required to conduct official business.

49 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows to unleash ‘full force of the law’ on those seeking his exit pre-term

President Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to defending the country’s democracy and accused unnamed political actors of sowing chaos through sponsored protests and calls for...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Anger after sharp rise in death toll from Kenya’s anti-government protests

More than 100 people were injured and about 532 arrested in the protests which hit the Nairobi and other major cities

2 hours ago
Kenya

Where’s the compassion, Mr. President? Ruto silent on Saba Saba killings

As families mourn 31 killed during Saba Saba protests, the President stays silent on police brutality. Compassion? Nowhere in sight.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Enough is enough! President Ruto on police attacks by ‘coup plotters’

Even as he touted for economic revival, the head of state asserted that Kenyans’ lives and their property will be a priority.

3 hours ago

World

(WATCH) Ruto terms attacks on police a ‘declaration of war’; vows action against coup-plotting politicians

4 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Families in Nairobi call for killings to stop as anti-govt protests claim 31 lives

Families of those killed in the ‘Saba Saba’ anti-government protests have demanded an end to the violence, as outrage over police brutality intensifies and...

4 hours ago