(WATCH) Nobody wants to overthrow you (Ruto), we want to humiliate you at the ballot in 2027 – Rigathi
Gachagua indicated that the United Opposition will instead focus on the 2027 elections to unseat President Ruto.
Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi issued the directive after the House failed to attain the minimum quorum of 15 Senators required to conduct official business.
President Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to defending the country’s democracy and accused unnamed political actors of sowing chaos through sponsored protests and calls for...
More than 100 people were injured and about 532 arrested in the protests which hit the Nairobi and other major cities
As families mourn 31 killed during Saba Saba protests, the President stays silent on police brutality. Compassion? Nowhere in sight.
Even as he touted for economic revival, the head of state asserted that Kenyans’ lives and their property will be a priority.
Families of those killed in the ‘Saba Saba’ anti-government protests have demanded an end to the violence, as outrage over police brutality intensifies and...