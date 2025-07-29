Connect with us

(WATCH) UK will recognise Palestinian state… ‘unless Israel ends appalling situation in Gaza’ – PM Starmer

UK PM Sir Keir Starmer announced that the country would recognise a Palestinian state – but only if Israel failed to take certain steps – speaking in London on Tuesday.

“I can confirm the UK will recognise the State of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long term sustainable peace,” he said.

Last week, Starmer received a letter from over 200 lawmakers on all sides of the political divide urging him to recognise Palestine. French leader Emmanuel Macron has already said his country will do so in September.

