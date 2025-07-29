UK PM Sir Keir Starmer announced that the country would recognise a Palestinian state – but only if Israel failed to take certain steps – speaking in London on Tuesday.
“I can confirm the UK will recognise the State of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long term sustainable peace,” he said.
Last week, Starmer received a letter from over 200 lawmakers on all sides of the political divide urging him to recognise Palestine. French leader Emmanuel Macron has already said his country will do so in September.
World
(WATCH) UK will recognise Palestinian state… ‘unless Israel ends appalling situation in Gaza’ – PM Starmer
UK PM Sir Keir Starmer announced that the country would recognise a Palestinian state – but only if Israel failed to take certain steps – speaking in London on Tuesday.
Popular
More on Capital News
World
More than 100 people died from malnutrition over recent days, the Hamas-run health ministry said.
World
Thousands of residents gathered near the Zikim aid distribution centre in northern Gaza on Tuesday – and were seen dodging explosions – amid severe...
World
In his first televised statement since Israel's air strikes on Damascus on Wednesday, Ahmed al-Sharaa also warned that Syrians were not afraid of war.
World
Two people were killed, and seven others injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on the Church of Deir Al-Latin in Gaza – the...
DIPLOMACY
Iran’s Ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, asserted that a majority of the international community has condemned recent attacks on Iranian territory.
DIPLOMACY
The criticism follows a major Israeli assault on June 13 targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities and the killing of senior Iranian commanders and nuclear...
World
Their bodies were sent to Nuseirat's al-Awda Hospital, which also treated 16 injured people including seven children, a doctor there said.