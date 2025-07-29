(WATCH) Trump tees off at the opening of his new Aberdeen golf course in Scotland

Donald Trump teed off at the grand opening of his new golf course in Aberdeenshire, on the final day of his five-day trip to Scotland on Tuesday.



Ahead of the inaugural drive and ribbon-cutting, he took to the microphone to tell onlookers: “We’ll play it very quickly and then I go back to DC and we put out fires all over the world.”



“We did one yesterday (referring to Thailand-Cambodia) as you know we stopped the war but we’ve stopped about five wars so that’s much more important than playing golf. As much as I like it, it’s much more important,” he added.



His son Eric Trump added that ‘we had an almost unlimited budget’ for the course and ‘we exceeded it’.



An announcement beforehand also told members not to follow the presidential party around the course. Viral footage from the weekend appeared to shows a caddy moving Trump’s golf ball, amid suggestions of ‘cheating’.



Trump’s trip has included finalising a trade deal with the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, meeting with UK PM Sir Keir Starmer – where he held a mammoth 70-minute press conference – and dinner with Starmer and First Minister of Scotland John Swinney.