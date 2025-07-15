(WATCH) Trump suggests ‘Very severe tariffs’ of 100% on Russia if no ceasefire deal ‘in 50 days’

President Donald Trump suggested there would be ‘very severe’ tariffs of ‘100 percent’ on Russia if there was no deal within ’50 days’, as he held a briefing with NATO’s Mark Rutte in Washington DC on Monday.
“We are very unhappy I am with Russia but we’ll discuss that maybe a different day but we’re very very unhappy with them and we’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100, you’d call them secondary tariffs you know what that means,” he said.
“I’m disappointed in President Putin, because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago, but it doesn’t seem to get there. So based on that, we’re going to be doing secondary tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days it’s very simple and they’ll be at a hundred percent,” he added.
The White House later clarified that the 100 percent would apply to Russia and that ‘secondary tariffs’ meant sanctions on countries buying oil from Moscow.
