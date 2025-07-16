(WATCH) Trump expresses support for release of ‘credible’ files on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender had befriended numerous politicians and celebrities over the years.
He had faced up to 45 years in prison — effectively the rest of his life — if convicted.
His death quickly raised questions about how he could take his own life despite reportedly being put on suicide watch after his first failed attempt.
Prosecutors said Epstein sexually exploited dozens of underage teenagers, some as young as 14, at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005.
They claim that Epstein was “well aware that many of the victims were minors.”
The girls were paid hundreds of dollars in cash to massage him, perform sexual acts and to recruit other girls, prosecutors allege.
They say Epstein had an army of recruiters, often not much older than their targets, who would approach vulnerable teens.
Epstein is also accused of paying off possible co-conspirators to “influence” them, US media have reported.
Epstein, whose friends have included President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew, was convicted previously of paying young girls for sexual massages at his Palm Beach mansion.
