Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) Students return to war ravaged Sudan universities after two-year wartime closure

Published

University students in war-ravaged Sudan resumed classes on Sunday following a two-year suspension due to the ongoing fighting.

Ahead of reopening, the university administration implemented precautionary measures, including security checks to ensure no weapons or explosives were present. Technical teams were also deployed to clear rubble and debris from the premises, according to the rector.

The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported on Sunday that Neelain University was hosting entrance exams at its Khartoum campus for the first time in two years, with 987 students sitting the tests.

In June, Sudan’s military-appointed Prime Minister, Kamel Idris, issued a decree ordering the reopening of universities in Khartoum and instructing authorities to assess the damage inflicted on academic institutions.

Back in March, the Sudanese army announced it had regained control of the capital, Khartoum, while the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stated it had ‘repositioned its forces’ across several fronts in line with its military strategy, ultimately aimed at “resolving the battle in favour of the Sudanese people”.

Since conflict erupted between the Sudanese army and the RSF in April 2023, over 20,000 people have been killed and 33,000 injured, while approximately 12 million have been displaced. According to United Nations figures, more than 25.6 million Sudanese are now facing acute food insecurity.


#CapitalFmKenya

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

War crimes probably being committed in Darfur, ICC finds

Targeted sexual violence against women and girls of specific ethnicities was named as one of the most disturbing findings to emerge from the ICC...

July 11, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Sudan urges Kenya to cease alleged support of RSF

Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that the Kenyan government has been actively aiding the RSF, which is currently locked in a brutal conflict...

June 24, 2025

Africa

Ruto rallies global response to stop ‘carnage’ in Sudan

Ruto warned the ongoing war was “heading towards carnage” because the country’s two rival generals have “no regard for human life.”

May 31, 2025

World

US says Sudan used chemical weapons in war as it issues new sanctions

US exports to the country will be restricted and financial borrowing limits put in place from 6 June, a statement from spokesperson Tammy Bruce...

May 23, 2025

Africa

(WATCH) Sudanese army declares full control of Khartoum state following battles with RSF

The Sudanese army declared on Tuesday that it had taken full control of the Khartoum State, following two years of fighting with the Rapid...

May 21, 2025

Headlines

Kenya forms team to investigate aircraft accidents in South Sudan and Somalia

The team is expected to prepare and submit to the Cabinet Secretary a comprehensive report of its findings, along with recommendations to address any...

May 17, 2025

Africa

Paramilitaries strike Port Sudan for first time, army says

It marks the first time RSF attacks have reached the city - the de-facto capital of Sudan's military-ledgovernment - since the conflict between the...

May 5, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Kenya dismisses Sudan junta’s ‘baseless tirade’ amid spiralling conflict

Kenya emphasized that it has acted within the framework of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and other mechanisms to help mediate the crisis.

April 29, 2025