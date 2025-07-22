(WATCH) Students return to war ravaged Sudan universities after two-year wartime closure

University students in war-ravaged Sudan resumed classes on Sunday following a two-year suspension due to the ongoing fighting.



Ahead of reopening, the university administration implemented precautionary measures, including security checks to ensure no weapons or explosives were present. Technical teams were also deployed to clear rubble and debris from the premises, according to the rector.



The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported on Sunday that Neelain University was hosting entrance exams at its Khartoum campus for the first time in two years, with 987 students sitting the tests.



In June, Sudan’s military-appointed Prime Minister, Kamel Idris, issued a decree ordering the reopening of universities in Khartoum and instructing authorities to assess the damage inflicted on academic institutions.



Back in March, the Sudanese army announced it had regained control of the capital, Khartoum, while the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stated it had ‘repositioned its forces’ across several fronts in line with its military strategy, ultimately aimed at “resolving the battle in favour of the Sudanese people”.



Since conflict erupted between the Sudanese army and the RSF in April 2023, over 20,000 people have been killed and 33,000 injured, while approximately 12 million have been displaced. According to United Nations figures, more than 25.6 million Sudanese are now facing acute food insecurity.



