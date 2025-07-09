Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) Ruto terms attacks on police a ‘declaration of war’; vows action against coup-plotting politicians

Published

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

(WATCH) Families in Nairobi call for killings to stop as anti-govt protests claim 31 lives

Families of those killed in the ‘Saba Saba’ anti-government protests have demanded an end to the violence, as outrage over police brutality intensifies and...

33 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Legacy of a Widow’s Strength: Daughter’s Fight for Justice

The death of her husband marked not just the loss of a partner, a father to her children but the beginning of Anne’s rejection...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Protests Erupt in Ndumberi After 12-Year-Old Girl Killed by Police Bullet Inside Her Home

Bridget Njoki Wainaina was inside their home with her parents when a bullet—allegedly fired by officers during a confrontation with protesters outside—pierced through the...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga calls for Ruto’s removal from office in 4-point plan

The former Chief Justice said aggrieved youth must determine the means to achieve the said objective, without offering details.

19 hours ago

Top stories

UN Calls for Independent Probe Into Police Killings In Kenya

The UN body condemned the use of excessive force by police and urged Kenyan authorities to uphold the constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and...

19 hours ago

County News

Traders in Mt Kenya region count losses in the wake of Saba Saba looting

Significant damage was reported in Meru, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and Nyeri counties, where businesses were looted and, in some cases, set ablaze by demonstrators.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome denounces violent protests as she urges rights-based policing

She made the remarks during the swearing-in of Peris Muthoni Kimani, Benjamin Juma Imai, and Prof Collette Suda as members of the National Police...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ban Ki-moon hails special ties with Kenya, Ruto as he receives highest national medal

He hailed Nairobi as not just a UN hub but also a second home for his family, revealing that his daughter met her husband...

23 hours ago