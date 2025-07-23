Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

(WATCH) Ruto hits out at Maraga over ‘failed state’ remarks, says he can’t be trusted to lead the country

Published

President Ruto hits out at Retired Chief Justice Maraga over his ‘failed state’ remarks, says he can’t be entrusted to lead a country he does not believe in

#CapitalFmKenya

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman forcefully admitted at Chiromo strangled to death: Autopsy

In social media posts, Njoki claimed her husband, Alloise Ngure, sent four doctors to forcibly inject her and take her to a mental health...

34 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto hits out at Maraga over ‘failed state’ remarks

President Ruto asserted that with such a viewpoint, Maraga cannot be trusted to lead a country he does not even believe in.

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt advertises 4,000 intern posts under Affordable Housing Program

PSC in a notice asserted that eligible candidates must possess basic computer skills.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

From One Family to Another: A Legacy Continues as Hemingways Collection Acquires Richard’s River Camp in Maasai Mara

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Luxury hospitality and travel group, Hemingways Hospitality, has announced the acquisition of Richard’s River Camp, a pioneering eighteen bed...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s fuel cheaper than Tanzania’s at source, it’s taxes that keep it costly: Wandayi

Wandayi explained that while Tanzanians paid USD 83.00 per metric tonne (MT) for Diesel, USD 135.00/MT for Super Petrol, and USD 190.00/MT for Jet...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Health experts address misconceptions in lead-up to World Breastfeeding Week

One of the most widespread myths—that breastfeeding causes breasts to sag— however experts, explained that breast sagging is primarily due to the natural loss...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Nyali’s Links Road to close for 6 months for flooding reconstruction

The closure affecting a stretch near Nyali's Premier Hospital, which will remain in effect until Friday, January 30, 2026, at 6pm, is intended to...

17 hours ago

Kenya

How Maraga’s Sh50-bob army can shatter Ruto’s rule

Maraga’s Sh50-bob army is building a people-powered revolution, challenging Ruto’s billion-shilling politics with a wave of small but powerful donations.

19 hours ago