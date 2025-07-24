Connect with us

(WATCH) Risking death for a bag of flour – Gazans dodge explosions as hunger crisis deepens

Published

Thousands of residents gathered near the Zikim aid distribution centre in northern Gaza on Tuesday – and were seen dodging explosions – amid severe shortages of food and humanitarian supplies.

Some returned home with sacks of flour, while others left empty-handed.

According to residents, food prices have soared due to the ongoing blockade and war. Ali Abdullah, one of the recipients, described the risks taken to obtain flour: “This bag used to cost 25 shekels, now it costs 2,500 shekels ($764). I risked my life to get it.” He added that with 18 family members, a single bag of flour would last only four days.

Another resident, Wael Abu al-Anzin, stated that he had not eaten in five days and was unable to obtain any food, despite arriving at the distribution point before dawn. “We didn’t take anything. We returned home empty-handed and wondered how I would feed my children,” he said.

Health authorities in Gaza reported 15 deaths related to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, including four children. The total number of famine-related deaths now stands at 101, according to the Ministry of Health, with 80 of the deceased being minors.

The Palestinian News Agency estimates that 900,000 children in Gaza are currently experiencing hunger, with 70,000 suffering from malnutrition.

At least 85 people were reportedly killed and 150 injured during aid distribution in Gaza on Sunday, making it the deadliest day at such sites since the war began in 2023. Israel said it had fired some ‘warning shots’ and that the numbers were much higher than its own investigations.

Israel has restricted aid into Gaza throughout the war, citing security concerns, and claiming that Hamas was diverting deliveries. In May, the US-backed aid initiative, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began distributing aid in the enclave, but saw reports of killings and injuries to those receiving aid.
