(WATCH) Rise of the machines? 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games kick off with symbolic relay at Great Wall

Humanoid robots competed in a relay at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing on Tuesday to commence the month-long 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games.



Footage shows the androids engaging in a series of activities, including symbolic marathons and boxing. Spectators were watching the cyber contenders, capturing the competition on their phones.



“I watched their half-marathon (in April) before. Now I’m paying attention to the running events,” expressed an event attendee.



Eight humanoid robots, each fitted with advanced energy cubes on their chests, launched an impressive race as spectators cheered along the ancient walkway. According to local media, the robots will carry the cubes to various UNESCO World Heritage sites and iconic landmarks across Beijing.



Dubbed ‘Energy Blocks Transmission’, the event is held by the China Media Group (CMG) and seeks to promote groundbreaking technologies to the public.



The relay will continue until August 14, when the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games officially begin at the National Speed Skating Oval.



As the first major international event centred on humanoid robots as main competitors, the Games will close on August 17.

#CapitalFmKenya