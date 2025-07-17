Humanoid robots competed in a relay at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing on Tuesday to commence the month-long 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games.
Footage shows the androids engaging in a series of activities, including symbolic marathons and boxing. Spectators were watching the cyber contenders, capturing the competition on their phones.
“I watched their half-marathon (in April) before. Now I’m paying attention to the running events,” expressed an event attendee.
Eight humanoid robots, each fitted with advanced energy cubes on their chests, launched an impressive race as spectators cheered along the ancient walkway. According to local media, the robots will carry the cubes to various UNESCO World Heritage sites and iconic landmarks across Beijing.
Dubbed ‘Energy Blocks Transmission’, the event is held by the China Media Group (CMG) and seeks to promote groundbreaking technologies to the public.
The relay will continue until August 14, when the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games officially begin at the National Speed Skating Oval.
As the first major international event centred on humanoid robots as main competitors, the Games will close on August 17.
#CapitalFmKenya
World
(WATCH) Rise of the machines? 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games kick off with symbolic relay at Great Wall
Humanoid robots competed in a relay at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing on Tuesday to commence the month-long 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games.
Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
Fifth Estate
More on Capital News
Fifth Estate
At present, China produces more than 80% of the world’s solar panels, refines the bulk of the critical minerals used in batteries, and dominates...
DIPLOMACY
His comments came after Iran's state-run Press TV reported that parliament had approved a plan to close the Strait but added that the final...
World
Zhenhao Zou, a Chinese national, drugged and raped three women in London and another seven in China between September 2019 and May 2023
World
The patrol - the first by a British naval vessel in four years - comes as a UK carrier strike group arrives in the...
Fifth Estate
President Xi likened the U.S.-China relationship to steering a massive ship—it requires strong leadership, clear vision, and the maturity to rise above short-term distractions....
Fifth Estate
The only exclusion? Eswatini, which maintains ties with Taiwan, a political red line for Beijing.
World
The zero-tariff move, when implemented, will be an extension of the deal made last year for China to drop tariffs on goods from 33...
World
The man, identified by his surname Wang, was the captain of the Togolese-registered vessel Hong Tai 58.