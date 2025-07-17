(WATCH) Residents and tourists forced to flee after lava breaches barriers in Iceland

A volcanic fissure opened near Grindavik on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of more than 100 residents and tourists amid escalating seismic activity and lava flows.



The popular Blue Lagoon spa and nearby campsites have been evacuated, and roads have been closed as precautionary measures.



The Icelandic Meteorological Office reported that the eruption was preceded by over 130 tremors in the Svartsengi region. The fissure, stretching between 700 and 1,000 metres (2,296 to 3,280 feet), has broken through the protective barriers surrounding Grindavik.



Civil defence authorities downgraded the alert from a state of emergency to a threat level on Thursday morning. The updated status will remain in place until 3 pm on Friday, unless conditions change.



Although lava flow reportedly poses no immediate threat to infrastructure, concerns persist over volcanic gas emissions and the potential for new fissures to emerge.



Grindavik has faced repeated volcanic eruptions since November 2023, when activity resumed in the region after 800 years. The town remains largely abandoned, as nearly 4,000 residents left amid ongoing volcanic threats.