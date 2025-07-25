(WATCH) Ready for (vertical) takeoff! China launches first heavy-lift electric eVTOL aircraft

The world’s first fully certified tonne-class eVTOL aircraft was seen flying over Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, eastern China, on Tuesday, marking a significant breakthrough in the utilisation of large-scale electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology.



Developed by Shanghai-based tech company AutoFlight, the V2000CG CarryAll aircraft features a maximum takeoff weight of two 2 tonnes. It utilises pure electric power and advanced unmanned driving technology, boasting a flight range of 200km.



The model offers both vertical takeoff and landing capabilities without the need for a runway, as well as fixed-wing cruising functionalities, making it versatile for logistics transportation, emergency rescue, and various other applications.



The aircraft has attained triple airworthiness certification, which validates its design safety, grants a production certificate for mass production, and confirms its operational readiness.



These certifications represent the strictest safety benchmarks in Chinese aviation, making the V2000CG the first eVTOL over 1 tonne to achieve complete certification.



Having completed over 40,000 km of test flights across diverse terrains in China, the UAE, and Japan, the aircraft has demonstrated its capabilities in logistics, emergency firefighting, and precision delivery.