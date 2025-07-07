NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) Raila Calls for Urgent Inter-Generational Dialogue After Gen Z Protests Over Governance, Economy, and Police Brutality
The DP accused the opposition of having no manifesto to transform the nation away from political bickering.
They engaged police in running battles with intermittent duels of stone-throwing civilians and tear-gas lobbying police officers.
The demonstrations mark the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba (7 July 1990) protests that launched Kenya's push for multiparty democracy.
Kindiki emphasized the importance of unity and consultations in addressing national challenges.
Justice Ngaah issued the conservatory orders following a petition filed by a Nairobi-based medical professional challenging Manyora’s appointment.
Motorists were barred from accessing the CBD but Masengeli claimed that movement into the city remained open and unrestricted.
Major roads leading into the CBD, including Haile Selassie Avenue, Moi Avenue, and Kenyatta Avenue, have seen restricted access since early morning.
Kisii county police commander Ronald Kirui said they will not watch protesters destroy other people’s properties.