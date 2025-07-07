Connect with us

Raila Odinga addressubg a press conference at Serena Hotel on July 7, 2025.

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Raila Calls for Urgent Inter-Generational Dialogue After Gen Z Protests Over Governance, Economy, and Police Brutality

Published

NATIONAL NEWS

Opposition Has No Plan, Only Slogans, Kindiki Says as he Justifies Ruto’s Second Term

The DP accused the opposition of having no manifesto to transform the nation away from political bickering.

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos in Nakuru as protestors engage police in running battles

They engaged police in running battles with intermittent duels of stone-throwing civilians and tear-gas lobbying police officers.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police fire tear gas at protesters as Nairobi CBD is sealed off

The demonstrations mark the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba (7 July 1990) protests that launched Kenya's push for multiparty democracy.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Urges Dialogue Over Chaos, Defends Ruto’s Development Track Record

Kindiki emphasized the importance of unity and consultations in addressing national challenges.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends Manyora’s appointment as KHA Board Chairperson

Justice Ngaah issued the conservatory orders following a petition filed by a Nairobi-based medical professional challenging Manyora’s appointment.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Masengeli claims ‘everything normal in Nairobi’ as police block roads, businesses shut

Motorists were barred from accessing the CBD but Masengeli claimed that movement into the city remained open and unrestricted.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Upcountry PSVs Blocked from Entering Nairobi CBD

Major roads leading into the CBD, including Haile Selassie Avenue, Moi Avenue, and Kenyatta Avenue, have seen restricted access since early morning.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘We will not watch you destroy property,’ Kisii police commander tells protesters

Kisii county police commander Ronald Kirui said they will not watch protesters destroy other people’s properties.

6 hours ago