NATIONAL NEWS
(WATCH) Public Service CS Ruku Warns Against Nepotism and Calls for Merit in Government Hiring
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The IPA Section Kenya, under the leadership of the Association ‘s President, Mr.Jared Jared Ojuok, HSC today visited the...
NATIONAL NEWS
Murkomen said those conducting banditry should surrender before the full force of the law is metted on them.
NATIONAL NEWS
The recommendation is part of a broader report released Thursday following the Authority's monitoring of protests held in June and July 2025 across various...
NATIONAL NEWS
Accoring to the anti-graft body, the grabber demolished the Magistrate's house in order to use the land.
NATIONAL NEWS
The Office of the Attorney General confirmed the development on Friday, noting that the entire claim was dismissed with costs awarded in Kenya’s favour.
NATIONAL NEWS
US Embassy now requires Visa applicants to list all social media usernames and handles used over a 5-year period
The embassy emphasized that this requirement applies to all social media platforms used within the period and must be completed truthfully.
NATIONAL NEWS
CBK Governor Thugge says the bank has no statutory mandate to compel counties to close accounts that contravene financial regulations.
NATIONAL NEWS
Mwagodi — a vocal online activist and outspoken critic of church-based political fundraising activities — went missing on Wednesday night. He was last seen...