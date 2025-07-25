Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Public Service CS Ruku Warns Against Nepotism and Calls for Merit in Government Hiring

Published

NATIONAL NEWS

IPA Section Kenya visits precious kids centre, Kitale

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The IPA Section Kenya, under the leadership of the Association ‘s President, Mr.Jared Jared Ojuok, HSC today visited the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Urges Banditry Suspects to Surrender Amid Renewed Security Operations in Kerio Valley

Murkomen said those conducting banditry should surrender before the full force of the law is metted on them.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police watchdog urges IG to provide sufficient meals, allowances for officers deployed to protests

The recommendation is part of a broader report released Thursday following the Authority's monitoring of protests held in June and July 2025 across various...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC reclaims Sh65mn Govt land in Kitale after forceful eviction of magistrate

Accoring to the anti-graft body, the grabber demolished the Magistrate's house in order to use the land.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya successfully defends Sh258.3bn international claim by KU Railways Holdings Limited

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed the development on Friday, noting that the entire claim was dismissed with costs awarded in Kenya’s favour.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US Embassy now requires Visa applicants to list all social media usernames and handles used over a 5-year period

The embassy emphasized that this requirement applies to all social media platforms used within the period and must be completed truthfully.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CBK says it can’t take action against County Govts operating unauthorised bank accounts

CBK Governor Thugge says the bank has no statutory mandate to compel counties to close accounts that contravene financial regulations.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vocal Ruto critic ‘abducted’ in Dar es Salaam

Mwagodi — a vocal online activist and outspoken critic of church-based political fundraising activities — went missing on Wednesday night. He was last seen...

5 hours ago