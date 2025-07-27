Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) President Ruto assures Primary and Secondary education will remain free

Published

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Mudavadi Defends School Capitation Digitisation to Curb Graft, Enhance Efficiency

The digitisation process, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT, will leverage platforms such as the eCitizen...

60 minutes ago

Top stories

UDA Pledges Transparent Nominations for Mbeere North By-Election Amid Political Jostling

The seat fell vacant following the appointment of Geofrey Ruku as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital, and Special Programmes.

1 hour ago

Africa

Tanzania aids Kenya in ruthless crackdown on Ruto critics

Tanzania detains Kenyan activist. He reappears shaken in Kwale. Is there a cross-border plot to crush dissent?

2 hours ago

Top stories

DP Kindiki Hails Raila’s Statesmanship, Urges Unity for National Development

He said the government will continue to consult Raila, describing him as a respected elder whose political experience is critical in guiding the country...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Boda Boda Operators Say Proposed Law Will Render them Jobless

The contentious Bill, sponsored by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and already passed by the Senate, is currently under review by the National Assembly. It...

2 hours ago

Africa

Activist Mwabili Mwagodi found dumped in Kwale after abduction

Activist Mwabili Mwagodi found after abduction as rights groups demand answers.

5 hours ago

EDUCATION

Kenya’s free education hangs by a thread as billions fuel corruption

Once a symbol of progress, Kenya’s free education is bleeding. As schools starve, billions vanish into flashy projects, political tours, and corruption.

1 day ago

Africa

Kenya silent as Ruto critic Mwabili Mwagodi missing in Tanzania

#FreeMwabiliMwagodi campaign gains momentum as Kenya and Tanzania stay mute on the disappearance of the outspoken Ruto critic abducted in Tz.

1 day ago