(WATCH) President Ruto assures Primary and Secondary education will remain free

Popular
More on Capital News
Top stories
The digitisation process, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT, will leverage platforms such as the eCitizen...
Top stories
The seat fell vacant following the appointment of Geofrey Ruku as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital, and Special Programmes.
Africa
Tanzania detains Kenyan activist. He reappears shaken in Kwale. Is there a cross-border plot to crush dissent?
Top stories
He said the government will continue to consult Raila, describing him as a respected elder whose political experience is critical in guiding the country...
Top stories
The contentious Bill, sponsored by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and already passed by the Senate, is currently under review by the National Assembly. It...
Africa
Activist Mwabili Mwagodi found after abduction as rights groups demand answers.
EDUCATION
Once a symbol of progress, Kenya’s free education is bleeding. As schools starve, billions vanish into flashy projects, political tours, and corruption.
Africa
#FreeMwabiliMwagodi campaign gains momentum as Kenya and Tanzania stay mute on the disappearance of the outspoken Ruto critic abducted in Tz.