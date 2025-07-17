Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

(WATCH) Pope calls for ceasefire after Gaza’s only Catholic church hit by deadly airstrike

Published

Two people were killed, and seven others injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on the Church of Deir Al-Latin in Gaza – the enclave’s only Catholic Church.

Footage shows residents transporting the bodies of victims. Some could be heard saying: “We have God’s help and support.”

Following the strike Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire. Parish priest Gabriel Romanelli, who reportedly received daily phone calls from Pope Francis, Leo’s predecessor, was among the injured and is seen in the footage.

Mahmud Basal, spokesman for the local Civil Defence, confirmed that Saad Salama, 60 and Fumia Ayyad, 80, had been killed.

“Those are elderly people in their designated place. They were safe in their homes when they were targeted,” added Eyhab Ayyad, a displaced person.

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine warned that targeting churches and religious institutions posed a direct threat to the Christian presence in the Holy Land.

The Israeli army said it was “aware of reports of damage to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties”, adding that it was currently investigating the incident.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

(WATCH) Israel hits Damascus – Syrian military HQ attacked by IDF

1 day ago

DIPLOMACY

Iran rejects ‘absolutely fabricated’ isolation claims amid nuclear standoff

Iran’s Ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, asserted that a majority of the international community has condemned recent attacks on Iranian territory.

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Iran envoy slams UN Security Council inaction over Israeli ‘aggression’

The criticism follows a major Israeli assault on June 13 targeting key Iranian nuclear facilities and the killing of senior Iranian commanders and nuclear...

3 days ago

World

Children fetching water killed in Israeli strike, Gaza officials say

Their bodies were sent to Nuseirat's al-Awda Hospital, which also treated 16 injured people including seven children, a doctor there said.

4 days ago

World

(WATCH) Netanyahu says Israel wants peace deal, reaffirms vow to ‘destroy Hamas’

July 9, 2025

World

Iran could start enriching uranium for bomb within months, UN nuclear chief says

Israel attacked nuclear and military sites in Iran on 13 June, claiming Iran was close to building a nuclear weapon. The US later joined...

June 29, 2025

World

(WATCH) ‘They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing’ Trump slams Iran and Israel for violating ceasefire

June 24, 2025

World

Explainer: What You Need to Know About the Iran-Israel Ceasefire Brokered by Trump

The escalation began when Israel launched strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. The United States later joined the offensive, with President Trump authorising...

June 24, 2025