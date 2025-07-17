(WATCH) Pope calls for ceasefire after Gaza’s only Catholic church hit by deadly airstrike

Two people were killed, and seven others injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on the Church of Deir Al-Latin in Gaza – the enclave’s only Catholic Church.



Footage shows residents transporting the bodies of victims. Some could be heard saying: “We have God’s help and support.”



Following the strike Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire. Parish priest Gabriel Romanelli, who reportedly received daily phone calls from Pope Francis, Leo’s predecessor, was among the injured and is seen in the footage.



Mahmud Basal, spokesman for the local Civil Defence, confirmed that Saad Salama, 60 and Fumia Ayyad, 80, had been killed.



“Those are elderly people in their designated place. They were safe in their homes when they were targeted,” added Eyhab Ayyad, a displaced person.



The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine warned that targeting churches and religious institutions posed a direct threat to the Christian presence in the Holy Land.



The Israeli army said it was “aware of reports of damage to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties”, adding that it was currently investigating the incident.