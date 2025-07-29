(WATCH) NYC mayor confirms officer, 3 others killed in NYC Park Ave shooting

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Tuesday that four people, including an NYPD officer, were killed during a shooting at a building on Park Avenue, calling it another ;senseless act of gun violence’ in the city.



“Our hearts are heavy,” Adams said, “No words can describe this act of evil. We will continue to do what we do as a city, and let’s fight to protect innocent New Yorkers.”



Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch provided further details, explaining that the shooter, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas, arrived in a black BMW, armed with an M-4 rifle.



Surveillance footage showed him entering the building’s lobby, where he shot several people before eventually shooting himself on the 33rd floor.



“Mr Tamura has a documented mental health history. We are working to understand why he targeted this particular location. We believe this to be a lone shooter, and there’s no longer an active threat,” she added.



The slain NYPD officer was 36-year-old Didarul Islam, who was working a security detail at the time. Three civilians were also killed; a fourth civilian was wounded.



Police found Tamura’s vehicle at the scene containing additional weapons and ammunition. Authorities confirmed he held a valid Las Vegas concealed carry permit until 2027. The investigation into his motives is ongoing.