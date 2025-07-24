World
(WATCH) Next time I will showcase where the earliest remains of the first man on earth are – Ruto
NATIONAL NEWS
NATIONAL NEWS
The President said the broadcast of the annual spectacle, often referred to as the eighth wonder of the world, was part of a broader...
NATIONAL NEWS
The judge said witness testimony showed Konga acted out of provocation after insults from his superior, but ruled that a non-custodial sentence would not...
NATIONAL NEWS
The President said the campaign aims to promote Kenya as the home of human origin.
NATIONAL NEWS
The 1.73-acre parcel is part of the land reserved for the Moi International Airport, under the management of the Kenya Airports Authority.
NATIONAL NEWS
The committee has urged swift action against individuals implicated in the removal and trade of human organs
Kenya’s organ transplant crisis is killing patients as a silent system and private monopoly leave thousands hopeless.
NATIONAL NEWS
CS Kagwe led the distribution of an additional 8 bulk milk coolers to dairy farmer cooperatives under the Livestock Value Chain Support Project.
E-citizen scandal: Sh44.8bn vanishes as Ruto stays silent. Who’s pocketing your money?