(WATCH) Netanyahu says Israel wants peace deal, reaffirms vow to ‘destroy Hamas’

State television footage showed him greeting worshippers at a mosque on Saturday during a ceremony a day before the Shia festival of Ashura.
Israel attacked nuclear and military sites in Iran on 13 June, claiming Iran was close to building a nuclear weapon. The US later joined...
The escalation began when Israel launched strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. The United States later joined the offensive, with President Trump authorising...
June 24 – U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran is now in effect, bringing a fragile...
Qatar temporarily closed its airspace, and both US and UK embassies advised their citizens to shelter in place as military tensions across the region...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the move a ‘bold decision’ that...
Uganda issued the advisory amid escalating military operations, following President Donald Trump's announcement that the US military had bombed and destroyed three major Iranian...