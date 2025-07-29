Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Kipchumba Kimuge sworn into office as a Nominated MP replacing Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi

Published

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Taifa care on Track, DP Kindiki says as Registration Hits 25mn

Kindiki described the milestone as a ‘transformative measure' that will define the legacy of the current administration.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP consolidates murder charges against 5 suspects linked to ex-Kasipul MP Were’s killing

Lady Justice Diana Kavedza approved the consolidation application, allowing the prosecution to proceed with a joint case against all five accused.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

CFAO Healthcare Finalizes Goodlife Pharmacy Acquisition

This move cements CFAO Healthcare’s strategic expansion into East Africa’s retail health market

2 hours ago

Kenya

Chief of Staff to chair virtual meeting on public service efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya July 29 – The Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei has convened a virtual meeting set for...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale directs Referral Hospitals to conduct emergency response audit after KNH murders

Duale further ordered the upgrading of all hospital infrastructure through the expansion of CCTV coverage.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto’s allies defend funding of empowerment programmes

Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamite said they came up with this strategy to empower women and the youth country wide.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stephen Munyakho back home after 14 years in Saudi Arabia death row

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Stephen Munyakho, the Kenyan freed from a Saudi Arabia jail last Tuesday, has arrived back home. Munyakho who had...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SHA to Fund Cancer Treatment Under New Roche Deal   

According to Duale, more than 70 percent of cancer cases in Kenya are diagnosed at late stages due to limited diagnostic infrastructure.

1 day ago