(WATCH) Kenyan retailers incurred Sh2 billion in losses from recent protests – RETRAK

Kenyan retailers incurred Sh2 billion in losses from recent protests that were led by youths demanding better governance.



This year’s losses were much bigger compared to last year’s demonstrations, the Retail Trade Association of Kenya (RETRAK) CEO Wambui Mbarire told Capital FM.



Most of the losses were through stock losses and infrastructure destruction, with Kiambu outlets suffering the most. Unlike last year, Kitengela retailers were less impacted.



Business activities across Kenya were severely disrupted in June and July due to youth-led protests commemorating Saba Saba Day as well as anti-Finance Bill 2024.



Many shops, office buildings, and commercial premises were closed as business owners feared looting after previous demonstrations were infiltrated by criminal elements.



Consumer traffic also dropped significantly, with customers avoiding these areas for fear of being caught in violent confrontations between protesters and anti-riot police.



But, business activities have now resumed to normalcy across the country, offering reprieve to thousands of businesses that were hit hard.



Mbarire, nonetheless, says that some businesses won’t be opening up in the next two to three months considering the huge losses incurred.





