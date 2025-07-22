(WATCH) Kenyan retailers incurred Sh2 billion in losses from recent protests – RETRAK

Kenyan retailers incurred Sh2 billion in losses from recent protests that were led by youths demanding better governance.
This year’s losses were much bigger compared to last year’s demonstrations, the Retail Trade Association of Kenya (RETRAK) CEO Wambui Mbarire told Capital FM.
Most of the losses were through stock losses and infrastructure destruction, with Kiambu outlets suffering the most. Unlike last year, Kitengela retailers were less impacted.
Business activities across Kenya were severely disrupted in June and July due to youth-led protests commemorating Saba Saba Day as well as anti-Finance Bill 2024.
Many shops, office buildings, and commercial premises were closed as business owners feared looting after previous demonstrations were infiltrated by criminal elements.
Consumer traffic also dropped significantly, with customers avoiding these areas for fear of being caught in violent confrontations between protesters and anti-riot police.
But, business activities have now resumed to normalcy across the country, offering reprieve to thousands of businesses that were hit hard.
Mbarire, nonetheless, says that some businesses won’t be opening up in the next two to three months considering the huge losses incurred.
#CapitalFmKenya
Kenyan retailers incurred Sh2 billion in losses from recent protests that were led by youths demanding better governance.
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
The ministry confirmed ongoing internal reviews across major hospitals, and that it was working with the Ministry of Interior to bolster security within health...
business
The TradeNet, managed by KenTrade, is a central platform that streamlines and digitizes international trade processes by enabling stakeholders to submit required trade and...
NATIONAL NEWS
The raid unearthed two human skulls and the freshly deceased body of an unidentified adult male in nearby thickets.
Kenya
Moses Kuria: ‘KEEP FAMILIES OUT OF POLITICS!’ as he blasts Ichung’wah over Pastor Dorcas remarks.
Kenya
Boniface Mwangi’s arrest exposes a government more eager to silence dissent than address the people’s anger.
Kenya
Ruto slammed for using terror laws to crush protesters, sparking outrage over a crackdown on Kenya’s freedoms.
NATIONAL NEWS
The DPP cited Chief Justice Martha Koome’s own characterization of the Kikuyu Law Courts arson attack as an act of terrorism.
NATIONAL NEWS
The teachers, who had been posted to the region, were interdicted after abandoning their workstations following a series of deadly attacks linked to the...